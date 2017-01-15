News By Tag
Law Enforcement Receives Fresh Start in 2017 with President Trump Coin
President Obama's last few years in office saw a lot of tension between law enforcement officials and civilians. A lot of "racial prejudice and profiling" is what the media intended to feed the country. These stories caused a lot of conflict for law enforcement nationwide, making a difficult job even more difficult. However, President Trump is pro-police and promises more equality for every individual serving in blue. The Thin Blue Line is a symbol of service and sacrifice. Those who wear the uniform live to protect and serve their communities, and they should be treated as such.
President Trump's main role regarding law enforcement will be to restore relations in a positive way with the community. Despite everything that happened the past year with police, there is always a higher number of the good opposed to the bad. Trump has a love-hate relationship with the media so if any outlet exaggerates a story to get traffic, he won't mind putting them in check.
10-4 Gear has released a limited edition Trump coin. The "President Trump Coin" was designed to symbolize the legacy of the 45th President and highlight many of his accomplishments to come. This coin is handmade and crafted at our facilities in Dallas, Texas and will be an exclusive addition to any collection.
Allow this coin to be the beginning of a very optimistic but uncertain presidency.
The "President Trump Coin" can be found at: https://10-4gear.com/
