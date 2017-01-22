 
Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death Shirts Hatched Out!

 
 
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- More like hatched with iron and wood and then fed to the wolves had the opportunity presented it. The words of patriots then meant life and death and the balance of a nation hung in the balance.

"Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death!"

To avoid the possible interference from then Lieutenant-Governor Dunmore and his Royal Marines, the Second Virginia Convention met back on March 20, 1775 inland at Richmond–in what is presnrly referred to as St. John's Church–instead of what was then the Capitol in Williamsburg. The delegate Patrick Henry presented a variety of resolutions to raise and bring forth a militia, and to put Virginia in a posture of self defense. Henry's opponents of course urged caution and patience until the English crown replied to Congress' latest petition for reconciliation.

On the 23rd of the month, Patrick Henry presented a proposal to organize a volunteer company of cavalry or infantry in every Virginia county. An account and start of what Virginia would later do again in its near future. By custom, Henry addressed himself to the Convention's President, Peyton Randolph of Williamsburg, VA. Henry's words were not transcribed but thankfully due to his word being ever so eloquent were never forgotten, or Henry's closing words: "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

Henry's first biographer, William Wirt of Maryland, was three-years-old in 1775. An assistant federal prosecutor in Aaron Burr's trial for treason at Richmond in 1807, and later attorney general of the United States, Wirt began to collect materials for the biography in 1808, nine years after Henry's death.

Found At http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/404.asp?404;http://visi... a part of the military line of unique military gifts found at VSW.

Source:Vision Strike Wear
