Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Bronze Star Medal Design Release

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Just in time for the birthday of this prestigous medal Vision Strike Wear has just announced a new design. This one of a kind work of art is one of the best designs to date. There is a large picture of the infamous bronze star on the frontwith the letter V sitting below it. This is to recognize th awards ability to be announced with or without valor depending on the achievement. Behind the star are an m-14 and an M-4 forming a cross in the center. The backround is designed in red, white, and blue to recognize the country in which the strs and stripes fly proudly with eagles overhead. Left and right of center are 2 separate styles of bayonets that veterans old and young will recognize. The words Est 2-4-1944 remind everyone of the day this great award was announced.

Vision Strike Wear is dedicated to the values of fellow veterans. We strive to perpetuate tthose values by creating the best gear a patriot can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Veterans as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Vision Strike Wear apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Vision Strike Wear stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Veterans and family.

Bronze Star Design can be placed on:

-Coffee Mugs

-License Plates

-T-shirts

-Vintage Signs

Our Team

Our team of vets play a central part in the quality products created at vision-strike-wear.com . Vision Strike Wear designs are licensed by the United States Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Values of Veterans worldwide! God Bless America!

To get this item use this link: http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/Bronze-Star-With-Valor-...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Vision Strike Wear at www.vision-strike-wear.com

Source:Vision Strike Wear
Email:***@vision-strike-wear.com
Posted By:***@vision-strike-wear.com Email Verified
