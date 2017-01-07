 
Industry News





"Dangerous Score" by Michael Bearcroft is published

Gripping story which moves between football and crime syndicates
 
 
DANGEROUS SCORE - cover
DANGEROUS SCORE - cover
 
Listed Under

LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN #978-1787190283

"Dangerous Score" by Michael Bearcroft

About the Book:

Football hero Jason Clooney is riding high.... until a date with a beautiful woman lands him in trouble with the media, and into battle with the criminal underworld.

Now against a backdrop of an uncertain professional future, Jason has to confront disturbing revelations surrounding his new girlfriend's family.

From football action on the pitch to behind the scenes plotting to battles with a criminal gang and constant media attention, all adding to the toughest challenges he has ever faced in life, love, as a player and as a man.

About the Author:

Mike Bearcroft was a junior footballer with Sheffield United.

A life in sales, marketing and company management resulted in him selling his company to retire at the age of fifty.

He changed direction completely and became a TV and film extra appearing in Peak Practise, Casualty, Brum and many more.  He created a murder mystery company Murderous Liaisons before going on to train as a director of musicals and launching a musical theatre stage show Back to Broadway which toured major UK theatres.

As the Chairman of Corby Town F.C and sponsor of both Rothwell Town F.C and Kettering F.C he was involved in Northamptonshire football for many years.

Mike now lives in Cornwall with his wife Sue.

Amazon reviews:

5.0 out of 5 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/R1VHNOZCD1RHUF/ref=cm_cr_...)  Gripping storyline

By JeannieW (https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/pdp/profile/A1LVFISG7OM60S/re...)  Verified Purchase

Bought this as a present for my husband who loves football. I decided to thumb through the pages before wrapping. I became engrossed, found the plot absorbing and finished it in record time. Intriguing storyline where the game of football provides the backdrop.

5.0 out of 5 stars  A page turner indeed!!!

By G Paterson

I have just read this book, and thoroughly enjoyed it. At first I thought that it might be all about football, but it is a story with football in the background. It keeps you interested from page one, and is very well written. Good read from start to finish, this is the first book I have read of this author.

I look forward to reading more books written by Mike Bearcroft.

"Dangerous Score" by Mike Bearcroftis available in hardback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dangerous-Score-Michael-Bearcroft/dp/1787190285

This gripping novel is also available in paperback from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dangerous-Score-Michael-Bearcroft/dp/1787190277

This book can also be downloaded as an e-book from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dangerous-Score-Michael-Bearcroft-ebook/dp/B00A7HPLLE

Press/Media Contact Details:

New Generation Publishing

Tel. 01234 712 064

E-mail: info@newgeneration-publishing.com

Contact
New Generation Publishing
01234 712 064
***@newgeneration-publishing.com
Source:New Generation Publishing
Email:***@newgeneration-publishing.com Email Verified
