Dog in video is safe; owner being cooperative
Dog in disturbing video has been checked on by authorities and the owner has made arrangements for the care of all his animals.
"The owner has many dogs living both inside and outside that were all well cared for," said Flagler Animal Services Officer Bryan Denker. "All the kennels were clean and there was nothing criminal or out of the ordinary." The owner did receive a ticket for failure to properly tether an animal in violation of a Flagler County ordinance.
The dog Zeus, a four-year-old Blue American Pitbull Terrier, is one of several hunting dogs the driver owns. The owner and dogs were traveling to go hog hunting when the video was taken.
"We want people to understand how important it is to have your pet properly contained when traveling," said Amy Carotenuto, Flagler Humane Society Executive Director. "Not having your pet contained is not only dangerous for them, it's unsafe for you, any passengers and other drivers on the road."
Flagler Animal Services did meet with county officials in the summer of 2016 in effort to strengthen existing laws and ordinances about transporting animals. As of now, the owner violated the county ordinance by only having the dog attached with a single tether. There is currently no state statute regarding the transportation of animals, but Florida Senate Bill 320: Dogs in Vehicles (http://www.flsenate.gov/
