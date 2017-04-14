 
Flagler Humane Society Welcomes Newest Board Member George Hanns

Deep Community Ties and Service Background Follow Hanns to FHS
 
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Flagler Humane Society (FHS) is excited to welcome the newest member, George Hanns, to its board of directors. "George has been extremely involved in the Flagler community and understands the need for a well-run and funded Humane Society," said Maria Lavin-Sanhudo, FHS Board President. "George is a long-time Flagler County leader and FHS will greatly benefit from his background and knowledge of the community. We are proud to include him on our board."

Hans was first elected to the Flagler County Commission in 1992 when the population was less 5,000 and served for 24 years. A former Army sergeant, Hanns helped make many of the decisions that led to Flagler County's development and growth and seeing its density more than tripling. "I am honored to have been chosen to serve on the Flagler Humane Society Board," Hanns said. "I have watched their fine work for years and am excited to be a part of this great organization."

"FHS is the only facility in Flagler that takes in all homeless animals, regardless of whether they are lost, or surrendered by their owners. Almost 3,000 animals a year enter the shelter and at any given time we have around 200 animals in our care," said Amy Wade-Carotenuto, FHS Executive Director. "It is because of community support that we are able to continue this life saving work,"

FHS has greatly expanded its services in the past two years including the addition of a low-cost wellness clinic that won it the 2016 Most Innovative Product of Service Award from the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce. FHS has maintained a 92 percent live release rate since Nov. 2015 making it a no kill shelter by industry standards.

FHS is also still in need of donations to pay for the care of Ashley and Harley; two dogs that were burned during the March wildfires in Bunnell. The dogs received extraordinary care from Flagler Animal Hospital in Flagler Beach and went to St. Francis Animal Hospital in Jacksonville for treatments in a hyperbaric chamber. Donations can be made online at http://www.flaglerhumanesociety.org/donate.

Flagler Humane Society is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1980 with the mission of sheltering and providing nourishment for lost and homeless animals and finding them life-long matches in forever homes. It coordinates regionally to be Flagler community resource and advocate for all animals. For more information go to http://www.flaglerhumanesociety.org.

Contact
Jeffery Ritter
***@flaglerhumanesociety.org
