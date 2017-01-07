News By Tag
DCI 'Purpose Projects' Create Awareness about Kidney Disease
More than 80 DCI dialysis centers and REACH Kidney Care programs are working together to provide 43 Purpose Projects in their local communities throughout the year. Projects are diverse in nature. They range from hosting a kidney friendly cooking contest, to the creation of educational coloring books introducing dialysis to both children and adults, to athletic events coupled with health screenings. More than 15 Projects will provide blood pressure screenings at their event. Projects will being in January and end by September 1, 2017.
"DCI is so much more than just a dialysis provider," said Jessica Emler, manager of Public Information at DCI. "We are a non-profit kidney health provider. We offer chronic kidney disease education and support through our REACH Kidney Care division, dialysis treatments and education at our DCI facilities, and organ procurement and transplant support through DCI Donor Services. We are passionate about connecting people to the resources they need to live their best life possible without kidney disease getting in the way. Our Purpose Projects are one way that we bring that passion to life."
The Purpose Projects are open to the public. The Projects are free; however, some require advanced registration. Information about individual Purpose Projects can be found on the DCI website at http://www.dciinc.org/
