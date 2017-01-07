News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben Olson of 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios creates Bicentennial logo for Illinois 200
A logo to mark the strengths of Illinois and commemorate the state's 200th birthday
"With a historical event, as significant as our state's bicentennial, we wanted to create a logo that honored history, conveyed importance and optimism" says Ben Olson. He continues describing the meaning, "The 21 stars symbolize Illinois as the 21st state in the union. The text is all caps to signify the importance of this anniversary, while the navy and gold colors are a tribute to the history of the state seal. The sunburst in the middle of the state silhouette, honors the impact Illinois has made on the country, and world over in the past two centuries, while conveying the bright future we aspire to for the next 200 years." Ben explains, "These elements embody this milestone event for the state of Illinois."
During the first Bicentennial Commission meeting for Illinois 200, this brand-new logo that encapsulates the mission to celebrate the milestones of the great state of Illinois was unveiled. The logo was designed to champion the mission of Illinois 200 which is to support, create and implement events and activities that celebrate all that is great in Illinois. This includes the history, people and the communities. During this Bicentennial Celebration, Illinois will also look to the future to create statewide initiatives that foster innovation, promote education and provide greater opportunity for everyone across the state.
About 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios
We believe Imagination and Creativity can accomplish anything. Our culture is fostered through open ideas, candor and a collaborative atmosphere with our clients to bring to life creative outcomes with purpose in any market.
Started in 2009 by Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios has grown to be a premier creative agency in the Chicagoland area. We work with clients of all sizes from creating their brand and identity to web design, print design and film. We have a studio in Schaumburg, Illinois. Learn more about 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios at http://www.3mastudios.com
Contact
Ben Olson
***@3mastudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse