 
News By Tag
* Short Film
* Chuck Jones
* Chuck Talk
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Schaumburg
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity will be hosting a Chuck Talk at Prairie Center for the Arts

From Beginners Mind to Creative Genius, a talk on the importance of story & character development in a short film will support the Prairie Center for the Arts 11th Annual Screen Test Student Fest 2017.
 
 
Chuck Talk 4-21-2017
Chuck Talk 4-21-2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Short Film
* Chuck Jones
* Chuck Talk

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Schaumburg - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity is opening their first branch outside of their home location of Orange County, CA. It will be in the creative agency of 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios (3MA), Schaumburg IL. With this addition, the Center for Creativity will be immersing itself into the artistic and educational opportunities of the local area. The first of many events to come will be the inaugural "Chuck Talk: From Beginners Mind to Creative Genius" on April 21, 2017 from 7-8:40 pm taking place at the Prairie Center for the Arts, Schaumburg, IL. This event is a supporting event to the 11th Annual Screen Test Student Fest 2017, scheduled for April 22, 2017 from 11am- 9pm.

The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity will hold two additional workshops at 3MA including a Doodle Bar and a Stop Motion Animation Workshop on Saturday in conjunction with the Fest. For more information on the workshops call 3MA at 630-283-3621.

"We are so excited to bring the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity into our studio and support local artists and the burgeoning arts scene with workshops and community partnerships" says Ben Olson, Owner and Creative Director of 3MA. "This first collaboration with the Prairie Center for the Arts will set the stage for many other local partnerships with great opportunity for the Center and 3MA to give back to the community. 3MA has been supporting the Fest for three years and is coming in as the title sponsor in 2017."

"The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, dedicated as it is to the support and growth of creative thinking, particularly in our young people, is proud to be a part of this year's 11th annual Screen Test Student Fest," says Craig Kausen, chairman and acting executive director of the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity. "My grandfather, Chuck Jones, believed in the power of the imagination to help individuals and society cope with and solve the challenges presented by modern life."

For more information on the event go to http://www.villageofschaumburg.com/depts/cultural/pca/.

About Prairie Center for the Arts

The Prairie Center is owned and operated by the Village of Schaumburg. Opened in 1986, the Prairie Center has become one of the premiere performance venues in the northwest suburban area, hosting local entertainment as well as international touring acts.

The intimate 442-seat theatre has exceptional sightlines and outstanding acoustics. With the furthest seat only 14 rows from the stage, the Prairie Center is an ideal venue to see a concert, play or musical. A full season of entertainment including music, dance and theatre and a free, outdoor summer concert series ensure that there's something for everyone at the Prairie Center.

About Chuck Jones Center for Creativity

The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, a 501(c)3 public charity based in Orange County, CA. Chuck Jones was a creative genius who gave life to Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote and Bugs Bunny along with over 300 animated films. The Center, which Jones founded in 1999, is an organization that fosters and teaches creative thinking—the thinking behind problem solving.

It's a fact that "creativity" is like a muscle in your brain that needs exercise in order to get and stay healthy. The stronger that muscle is, the better it works in engaging tasks and solving problems. The Center serves as a gymnasium for the brain.

The Center works with disadvantaged youth, school systems without arts programs, people on the autism spectrum, the elderly (many of whom suffer from early onset dementia), and other groups, including corporate clients, who see the value of pumping up creativity in their ranks.

About 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios

We believe Imagination and Creativity can accomplish anything. Our culture is fostered through open ideas, candor and a collaborative atmosphere with our clients to bring to life creative outcomes with purpose in any market.

Started in 2009 by Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios has grown to be a premier creative agency in the Chicagoland area. We work with clients of all sizes from creating their brand and identity to web design, print design and film. Our studio is located in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Contact
Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios
***@3mastudios.com
End
Source:Chuck Jones Center for Creativity
Email:***@3mastudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Short Film, Chuck Jones, Chuck Talk
Industry:Arts
Location:Schaumburg - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share