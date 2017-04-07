News By Tag
Chuck Jones Center for Creativity will be hosting a Chuck Talk at Prairie Center for the Arts
From Beginners Mind to Creative Genius, a talk on the importance of story & character development in a short film will support the Prairie Center for the Arts 11th Annual Screen Test Student Fest 2017.
The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity will hold two additional workshops at 3MA including a Doodle Bar and a Stop Motion Animation Workshop on Saturday in conjunction with the Fest. For more information on the workshops call 3MA at 630-283-3621.
"We are so excited to bring the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity into our studio and support local artists and the burgeoning arts scene with workshops and community partnerships"
"The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, dedicated as it is to the support and growth of creative thinking, particularly in our young people, is proud to be a part of this year's 11th annual Screen Test Student Fest," says Craig Kausen, chairman and acting executive director of the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity. "My grandfather, Chuck Jones, believed in the power of the imagination to help individuals and society cope with and solve the challenges presented by modern life."
For more information on the event go to http://www.villageofschaumburg.com/
About Prairie Center for the Arts
The Prairie Center is owned and operated by the Village of Schaumburg. Opened in 1986, the Prairie Center has become one of the premiere performance venues in the northwest suburban area, hosting local entertainment as well as international touring acts.
The intimate 442-seat theatre has exceptional sightlines and outstanding acoustics. With the furthest seat only 14 rows from the stage, the Prairie Center is an ideal venue to see a concert, play or musical. A full season of entertainment including music, dance and theatre and a free, outdoor summer concert series ensure that there's something for everyone at the Prairie Center.
About Chuck Jones Center for Creativity
The Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, a 501(c)3 public charity based in Orange County, CA. Chuck Jones was a creative genius who gave life to Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote and Bugs Bunny along with over 300 animated films. The Center, which Jones founded in 1999, is an organization that fosters and teaches creative thinking—the thinking behind problem solving.
It's a fact that "creativity"
The Center works with disadvantaged youth, school systems without arts programs, people on the autism spectrum, the elderly (many of whom suffer from early onset dementia), and other groups, including corporate clients, who see the value of pumping up creativity in their ranks.
About 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios
We believe Imagination and Creativity can accomplish anything. Our culture is fostered through open ideas, candor and a collaborative atmosphere with our clients to bring to life creative outcomes with purpose in any market.
Started in 2009 by Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios has grown to be a premier creative agency in the Chicagoland area. We work with clients of all sizes from creating their brand and identity to web design, print design and film. Our studio is located in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Contact
Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios
***@3mastudios.com
