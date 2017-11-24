News By Tag
Visual Candy Night- volume two- A night of Art, Wine, Candy, and Music
An immersion of art mediums created by artists from CA to NJ and in between
"We are so excited to see what VCN Vol2 brings in to the studio. This is a perfect event to highlight artists and their works and to further our mission of inspiring imagination and creativity."
Ben Olson will be exhibiting his pop culture piece featuring actor, Bill Murray. The hope is that Bill Murray, himself may make an appearance at the gallery to check out the painting of his likeness.
For more information on the event and to register go to our Eventbrite Registration. http://bit.ly/
About wcj 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios
We believe Imagination and Creativity can accomplish anything. Our culture is fostered through open ideas, candor and a collaborative atmosphere with our clients to bring to life creative outcomes with purpose in any market.
Started in 2009 by Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios has grown to be a premier creative agency in the Chicagoland area. We work with clients of all sizes from creating their brand and identity to web design, print design and film. Our studio is located in Schaumburg, Illinois. http://www.3mastudios.com/
Contact
Ben Olson
***@3mastudios.com
