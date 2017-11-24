 
Visual Candy Night- volume two- A night of Art, Wine, Candy, and Music

An immersion of art mediums created by artists from CA to NJ and in between
 
 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Backyard Gallery is opening their doors for the second volume of Visual Candy Night.  It will take place in the creative agency of 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios (3MA Studios), Schaumburg IL. Which houses not only the agency but also the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity- Chicagoland, Bionic Squirrel Studios and The Backyard Gallery all of which reside in the Backyard creative space.  The second volume of this quarterly event will take place on December 8th from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.  Volume one staged 6 different artists and one musical guest.  VCN volume two will be featuring 9 artists in both paint and photo mediums as well as one musical guest.

"We are so excited to see what VCN Vol2 brings in to the studio. This is a perfect event to highlight artists and their works and to further our mission of inspiring imagination and creativity." says Ben Olson, Owner and Creative Director of 3MA. "This first event brought in over 70 guests and we look forward to doubling that for this one and possibly having a celebrity visitor if all goes well."

Ben Olson will be exhibiting his pop culture piece featuring actor, Bill Murray. The hope is that Bill Murray, himself may make an appearance at the gallery to check out the painting of his likeness.

For more information on the event and to register go to our Eventbrite Registration. http://bit.ly/vcnvol2 (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/visual-candy-night-volume-tw...)

About wcj 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios

We believe Imagination and Creativity can accomplish anything. Our culture is fostered through open ideas, candor and a collaborative atmosphere with our clients to bring to life creative outcomes with purpose in any market.

Started in 2009 by Ben Olson, 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios has grown to be a premier creative agency in the Chicagoland area.  We work with clients of all sizes from creating their brand and identity to web design, print design and film.  Our studio is located in Schaumburg, Illinois. http://www.3mastudios.com/index.html

