Announcing Witnessed Document Shredding Service To Fight Identity Theft In Wilmington MA
In recognition of National Fraud Awareness Week, Neighborhood Parcel is joining the State and Federal efforts to raise awareness of the impacts of fraud and identity theft among Wilmington MA area residents
Small businesses may be misguided in their understanding of the significant impacts of a data breach. Neighborhood Parcel Security survey revealed that only 36 percent of small business owners recognize the true cost of lost or stolen data. Jeopardizing client's data can have a devastating effect on small businesses and may even lead to bankruptcy as the financial penalties can be costly. HIPAA fines usually start around $4500 per violation!
National Fraud Awareness Week is led by the world's largest anti-fraud organization, The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, which aims to reduce fraud and identity theft worldwide as well as inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the fraud protection industry. As part of the week, Neighborhood Parcel rolled out their newest Residential shredding service: Area residents and small businesses can now drop-off their material at their Tewksbury MA location and watch it shredded for as low as $1.69 /Lbs. Shredding sensitive documents can help protect customer's identity from falling in the wrong hands.
About Neighborhood Parcel
Neighborhood Parcel is a local media destruction company providing information destruction services to area residents, medical and accounting firms in Boston North area and southern New Hampshire. Neighborhood Parcel ensures the security and integrity of clients' private and sensitive information. As a locally owned and operated business, Neighborhood Parcel operates in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Visit http://mydocumentshredding.com or call (978)636-0301 to learn more about their media destruction and paper recycling programs.
