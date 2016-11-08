News By Tag
AIA Recognizes Woodbury Architecture Leaders in L.A., San Diego
Interim Dean Praised for Commitment to Advocacy for Emerging Architects; San Diego Chair Receives Merit Design Award for Bee Squared Apiaries
As part of its 5th Annual AIACC Academy of Emerging Professionals Awards Program, the American Institute of Architects, California Council (AIACC) conferred its AIACC Educator Award (http://www.aiacc.org/
At the same time, Woodbury San Diego Architecture Chair Catherine Herbst received the AIA San Diego chapter Merit Design Award, together with Todd Rinehart of the firm Rinehart Herbst, for the project Bee Squared Apiaries (http://bethsbees.com/
Wahlroos-Ritter:
In a professional career spanning 26 years, Wahlroos-Ritter transitioned from full-time architect and façade consultant specializing in the building envelope and the experimental architectural use of glass, to full-time educator with areas of scholarship that include building technology and study abroad studios. Since assuming an academic leadership role 12 years ago, she has tapped many of the skills she developed as project architect: managing large, multi-disciplinary teams; coordinating and communicating with multiple constituencies;
"Ingalill is clearly worthy and her enthusiasm is obviously contagious,"
"I am dedicated to helping architecture students find their own unique design voice, to improving architectural education processes, and above all, to making the discipline of architecture more inclusive," Wahlroos-Ritter said. "I believe that increasing the spectrum of diversity in architecture – be it increasing gender and ethnic diversity, supporting multi-dimensional teaching methods, or encouraging alternative practices – will expand the influence of our profession by increasing opportunities for improving the built environment."
"Through academia and into practice, Ingalill's professional aptitude has remained an endless source of personal inspiration -- her ambition to create beautiful buildings is contagious,"
A Singular Barn for Bee-Keeping
The AIA San Diego Annual Design Awards are the ultimate recognition of design achievement for firms and projects in the San Diego region. The awards celebrate the spirit of innovation and creativity found among the practitioners who make San Diego County their home as well as the patrons with the vision to take chances and make design achievement a reality.
The Rinehart Herbst (http://www.rinehartherbst.com/)
Catherine Herbst is an Assistant Professor and Chair in the School of Architecture at Woodbury University in San Diego. Her firm Rinehart Herbst with her husband Todd Rinehart was established in 2000. She was a project Architect at Rob Wellington Quigley, FAIA. Herbst received her Masters of Architecture from Montana State University and became a licensed architect in 1995. She served as a visiting professor at her alma mater in 2006. Herbst has been an invited juror in state AIA Awards programs in New Mexico, Florida and Arizona.
About Woodbury University
Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according to Money Magazine, and is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.
