A Musical Discovery of China: 10 days from £2795

Specialist music-themed holiday operator Songlines Music Travel has put together a unique trip to China to discover its musical diversity.

-- Songlines Music Travel has created a new trip 'A Musical Discovery of China' to discover the varied music and culture of the country, departing 25 March 2017.China is a vast country at over 3.7m square miles and home to over 1.3 billion people and, with so much choice, it can be difficult to know where to begin; but through the expertise of the Songlines Travel Leader who will accompany the group throughout the trip, unique access will be gained to artists and musicians, with visits made to the best live music venues, and meetings with some of the most important and influential people in Chinese music.Throughout the 10-day trip, the group will be able to explore China's most famous sights and landscapes, and immerse itself in its culture to gain a true understanding of Chinese music, through meeting influential record producers, enjoying performances from local musicians and visiting music academies.One of the major highlights will be visiting Tan Dun's studio in Shanghai; Tan is a Chinese composer and conductor most widely known for his scores for the films Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Hero, as well as composing music for the medal ceremonies at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.• Visit to an independent Chinese record company• Meeting local folk musicians• Backstage tour of the Peking Opera plus a performance• Overnight sleeper train to Xian with a visit to the music academy• Exploration of the Great Wall, Tiananmen Square and Terracotta Warriors• Taking part in cooking classes and visiting local families• Bullet train day trip to Suzhou with farewell dinner (with a live band)The holiday costs from £2795 pp (two sharing, £100 off the original price) which includes all land transportation, eight nights' accommodation, most meals, activities and sightseeing as per itinerary and an expert Songlines tour leader throughout.All members of the group will also receive an information sheet about the local music, plus recommended recordings and DVDs. Flights extra (bookable through Songlines Music Travel).Call 020 7501 6741.Songlines Music Travel tours are operated by Master Travel Ltd. ATOL number 3800.