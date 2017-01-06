News By Tag
HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi with Mr Faisal Al Nuaimi Inaugurates The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair, organized in association with The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD)
Hosted by The Ajman Palace Hotel, the three-day annual luxury bridal exhibition is open for visitors from 11th to 13th January and is co-sponsored by Ajman Bank and 2XL Furniture & Home Décor. Building up on the success of the last two years, the fair is expected to attract more than 2000 affluent, high net worth visitors over the three days. With dedicated sections for beauty, fashion, jewellery, confectionery, linen, porcelain, tourism boards, banks, and photography, this year over 60 leading brands and vendors specialized in catering to luxury events, are exhibiting their products and services at the exclusive show. Prominent among them are Fashion Designers such as Mona Al Mansouri, Walid Atallah and Ritu Kumar as well as TOMIREX INTERNATIONAL, the Italian firm representing Italian fashion brands in the Middle East and Bride Club ME, the UAE's leading wedding inspiration website.
Opening the exhibition, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, commented, "The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair is a great initiative. We are confident that Ajman's tourism sector, backed by the ongoing investment in new tourism attractions and infrastructure, will continue to drive demand from existing and emerging markets. At HMH we are well placed to take advantage of these upcoming opportunities that equally are serving our community."
H.E. Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ajman Tourism Development Department, stated, "Events such as The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair are a great platform for creating awareness about our destination as well as showcasing true Emirati hospitality. Our aim is to position Ajman as the perfect destination to experience real Emirati hospitality. We have got outstanding facilities for both leisure and business travelers and want visitors and exhibitors at The Ajman Palace Hotel Wedding Fair to learn and discover what the emirate of Ajman offers. It is a great initiative from The Ajman Palace Hotel".
In addition to 'Al Saalah' Ballroom which is divisible into three rooms, The Ajman Palace Hotel offers a superb choice of flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces including Pool Terrace, Beach Garden, Al Ewan Conference Hall, Al Meelas – VIP Majlis Room, Rooftop Terrace, Rooftop Deck, Foyer and pre-function areas. Elaborating on the hotel's meeting and banquet facilities, Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "We have very quickly established ourselves as the most prestigious address in town for both business and social events. We are proud to have the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates with outstanding facilities that allows us to cater to high-end weddings and events. Executing countless details with precision and passion is our highly skilled banqueting and events team. So no matter what our guests' dream, we work hard to deliver memorable experiences"
Other participants at the wedding fair include Fairytale by Muby Astruc, AG Concept, Al Ameerat Weddings, mylist, Pink Pepper Photography, Litchi Ladies Salon, Flower Station, Precieux Fine Jewellery, Nour Ban Fashion and Revival Spa.
About The Ajman Palace Hotel
The Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport. Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel please visit http://www.TheAjmanPalace.com
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
pressrelease@
