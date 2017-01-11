News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JK Design Poised for Increased Growth, Expanded Services With New CFO
Industry veteran Ariel Mojena joins leading NJ/NYC advertising agency
As CFO at JK Design, he oversees all financial activities and helps to drive the agency's growth, ensuring value-based pricing and operational efficiency.
"My focus at JK is to help our employees understand how they fit into the overall strategy and strength of the agency, and to be both a valued partner to our executive leadership and a trusted resource to our clients and internal stakeholders,"
Mojena has more than 15 years of advertising agency experience, with involvement at every level and across all departments and marketing channels, including B2B, experiential, media, shopper marketing, interactive, and digital.
"Ariel has joined our executive team at a critical time," said Jerry Kaulius, founder and chief creative director at JK Design. "With the recent addition of our new digital marketing service line, our upcoming launch of a suite of SAAS products, and continued expansion of our client roster, we are poised for significant growth in 2017. Ariel's financial guidance will be instrumental in our success."
JK Design's headquarters is in the historic Staats House in Hillsborough, NJ. The agency's New York City office is located on Madison Avenue, a short distance from Penn Station.
About JK Design
In business since 1985, JK Design is a full-service advertising agency specializing in strategy and branding, print, web, mobile, interactive, and video projects. Recent honors include several American Graphic Design Awards, Telly Awards, MarCom awards, Gold Hermes Creative Awards, and a Communicator Award. JK Design provides a wide range of innovative design, advertising, and marketing services, including: branding and messaging, web design and development, mobile apps, logos, email marketing, multimedia and video animation and production, marketing strategies, corporate collateral, exhibit graphics, packaging, and Internet-based virtual tradeshows. The agency has offices in Hillsborough, NJ, and New York City. For more information:
Contact
Jerry Kaulius
***@jkdesign.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 11, 2017