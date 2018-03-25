JK Design Hires New Account Director to Strengthen Customer Focus, Drive New Growth

 
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. - March 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Creative and advertising agency JK Design has appointed Carolyn Kerr to the position of account director. She is a seasoned marketing communications executive with more than 30 years' experience in advertising and marketing, including leadership roles in both B2B and B2C brand development and communications for Philips Lighting.

Kerr now oversees one of JK Design's dedicated account teams, where she is responsible for helping clients meet their goals through strategic communications programs uniquely suited to their brands.

She is also focused on using her in-depth knowledge of the lighting and electrical industries to provide strategic guidance to companies who seek to stand out in similarly complex markets.

"This position provides me with an ideal opportunity to leverage my many years of experience developing marketing communications in the lighting industry," said Kerr. "I'm excited about working with this tremendously talented team to bring new ideas to the lighting category and other rapidly evolving industries."

Kerr began her career on the advertising agency side before joining Philips, where she rose through the ranks to become director of brand and digital marketing communications. During her tenure at the company, she drove substantial ROI and increases in brand awareness through successful product launches, new technology introductions, and cross-brand campaigns.

"Carolyn is an expert in using customer insights to create game-changing marketing strategies," said Jerry Kaulius, founder and CEO of JK Design. "Her stellar track record of generating brand visibility and business growth, coupled with her experience on both the client and agency sides, gives her a unique perspective on our clients' challenges and opportunities—and makes her an ideal partner to help them achieve success."

About JK Design:

In business since 1985, JK Design is an award-winning full-service creative agency specializing in strategy and branding, print, web, mobile, and video projects. The agency provides a wide range of innovative design, advertising, and marketing services, including: branding, web design and development, mobile app development, logos, email marketing, multimedia and video animation and production, corporate collateral design and production, trade show graphics, and packaging. JK has offices in Hillsborough, NJ, and New York City. Learn more: 908-428-4700 (NJ) and http://www.jkdesign.com.

