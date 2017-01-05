News By Tag
Actors Training Center Student Lands Role In IF I FORGET at The Roundabout Theatre
Evanston native Seth Steinberg joins the ranks of fellow ATC students who have gone on to pursue successful acting careers including Katie Chang and Rachel Brosnahan landing role in The Roundabout Theatre's production of IF I FORGET.
"We are so excited for Seth to have this opportunity of a lifetime and so grateful to ATC and Carole, who trained and nurtured Seth every step of the way. ATC gave him top-notch professional training and performance experience across the board in comedy, theater, and musical theater, as well as the standards and expectations of 'the business,' said Susan Wishnick, Seth's mother. "Carole intuitively 'got' Seth as a performer and a person and, through her talent management agency, continued to guide his professional development with her invaluable knowledge, experience, and contacts. She made what once seemed impossible not only possible but now, a reality."
Steinberg will be playing Joey, a smart and socially awkward teen, a role that he has been working his whole "acting career" to perfect.
"I came to ATC when I was in fifth grade to take an improvisation class. I saw the ATC Teen Comedy Troupe do a show and thought, 'Yeah. That.' After taking several classes I joined the Comedy Troupe and later, the Repertory Company. I fell in love with performing. ATC became my home base. Carole took me under her wing and coached me every step of the way, including befor every audition," said Steinberg. "I think Carole may be the only person more excited than I was to find out that I got cast! I never imagined I would have this opportunity, but Carole and ATC make dreams come true."
Since the school opened just 10 years ago, ATC students have gone on to pursue many successful careers. When seeking young talent, directors from Chicago's Shakespeare Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Steppenwolf know where to look for exceptional talent. From NYC to LA, there is no other place like ATC.
Steinberg's success is not a surprise to Dibo who has been in the industry for more than 30 years. "We train our students to work in this industry," says Dibo. "Mastering the craft of acting is not a talent or skill that comes naturally to most people, and our dedicated and accomplished teaching staff works with aspiring actors to help them develop the talent to do so."
ATC does not just train students in the fundamentals of acting, but also prepares them for auditioning and working in front and behind the camera. Classes at ATC are repeated for mastery, ensuring students are ready to hit the ground running once opportunities arise.
"I'm so grateful to Carole Dibo and Actor's Training Center for getting me where I am today. Both the workshops I've attended and private coaching sessions have been so helpful and directly applicable to real world audition and acting experiences,"
ATC offers students the one-of-a-kind experience to collaborate with alumnae and work with experienced faculty who are accomplished professional actors. In short, students do not simply receive an education in acting at ATC, they get an experience that exposes them to the many different facets of acting for film, movies, and theatre and prepares them to achieve their professional goals, making it what many consider to be one of the the best acting school in Chicagoland.
Such a philosophy has earned ATC and Carole Dibo a reputation for being the go-to when seeking out young, new talent:
"ATC is better than most of what we have out here in Los Angeles" ---Deb Dion - L.A. Casting Director
"ATC corners the market on teaching and training young people" --- Erica Daniels,Managing Director Victory Gardens Theatre
"The training center is invaluable, we love working with Carole and it has been a very fruitful relationship"
"ATC is the place I go when I'm looking for talent. Their track record is unbeatable,"
For students looking to beef up their acting chops, ATC offers classes, camps and workshops year round. To learn about ATC, please visit: http://www.actorstrainingcenter.org.
