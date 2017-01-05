Now Available from Down & Out Books: SWANN DIVES IN by Charles Salzberg

 
Swann Dives In by Charles Salzberg
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Down & Out Books is pleased to announce that SWANN DIVES IN, a Henry Swann mystery by Charles Salzberg, is published this week in trade paperback and ebook formats.

"This is the second Henry Swann mystery we've published, after SWANN'S LAST SONG," said Eric Campbell, publisher, Down & Out Books. "A third will be coming out next month followed by a new entry in the series, SWANN'S WAY OUT. We are thrilled that Charles chose us to continue this outstanding series."

About SWANN DIVES IN …

Swann's last case nearly killed him, emotionally and physically. Now he's sworn off his old profession and taken on a steady gig installing cable TV. But climbing stairs to hook poor people up to cable is hard on his knees…and not the kind of connections he's good at making. So when an opportunity arises to bring order to chaos for a price—his secret pleasure in life—Swann is pulled back in.

The case starts simply, with a call to find a burglary suspect who's gone on the lam. But the twists and turns will take him right to the dizzying top of America's ivory towers.

Swann's soon on the trail of a wealthy lawyer's rebellious daughter, who's disappeared along with her disreputable boyfriend. Finding the beau — an intellectual and amoral trickster — leads him into the dangerous midst of cutthroat academics, sexy librarians, and killer book collectors, with a priceless first edition of Tender is the Night the surprising prize along the way.

Praise for SWANN DIVES IN …

"Henry Swann is in the great tradition of American mystery heroes: world-weary, philosophical, tough, and competent. This novel is totally entertaining." —Laurence Klavan, Edgar Award-winning author

"If you like your PIs sexy, well-read and wise-cracking, Henry Swann is your man." —Anthony and Agatha-nominated author Rosemary Harris

"Antihero PI Swann's sophomore case delivers the goods in the well-paced literary mystery. Salzberg's soft-boiled touch makes this clever bibliophile case a fun read, particularly with its abundant literary references." —Library Journal

Meet the Author …

Charles Salzberg is a freelance writer based in New York City. His work has appeared in Esquire, New York Magazine, GQ, and The New York Times and he has been a Visiting Professor of Magazine at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. He now teaches writing at the Writer's Voice and the New York Writers Workshop, where he is a Founding Member. The first novel in the Swann series, Swann's Last Song, was nominated for a Shamus Award for Best First PI Novel, and a Swann short story appears in Long Island Noir.

About Down & Out Books …

Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.

