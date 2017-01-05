Imarticus Is The Startup To Watch In 2017

Imarticus Learning, a premier education institute, figured in the list of top 100 startups to watch out for in 2017.

-- Imarticus Learning, a premier education institute, figured in the list of top 100 startups to watch out for in 2017. This list, that highlight the leaders in the fast growing startup ecosystem in India, is a part of an annual report published since 2013 by SutraHR, the pioneering force enabling startups to source the right talent that jots down the noteworthy startups to watch this year.Here are the 5 parameters on which the entities in this list are classification:· How well the consumers are taking to the product/service?· How big is the market share for the respective product/service?· The background and professional credentials of the startup's team members.· Growth potential· Execution of the core ideaEstablished in 2012, Imarticus Learning is focused on bridging the gap between industry & academia by offering certified industry-endorsed courses in Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Business Analysis, Wealth Management and Business Analytics. Having educated over 12,000 students, Imarticus is uniquely qualified to understand the learning needs of aspirants and design stimulating and job-ready courses. The programs are driven by a constant need to be job relevant and stimulating, taking into consideration the dynamic nature of the Financial Services and Analytics market, and are taught by industry experts with 10+ years of relevant industry experience.Here is what Nikhil Barshikar, MD, Imarticus Learning had to say about his organization figuring on the list of the top 100 Startups to watch out for in 2017"It is our honour that our contributions to the noble field of education have been recognized enough to be a part of this prestigious list. We look forward to doing our part in leveraging this start to a successful organization in the year ahead."