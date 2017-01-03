News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ETF PM Reports Performance for Investable Benchmarks
The Investable Benchmarks, visit http://etfpm.com/
The Investable Benchmarks are an important starting point for all investors. ETF PM's Income & Growth benchmark is an efficient multi-asset class portfolio that delivers 50% in risk assets (equity and real estate) and 50% in fixed income. The 2x and 3x versions use leveraged ETFs, including long-term Treasuries for fixed income, in order to enhance performance.
Absolute Return Strategies
ETF PM also specializes in disciplined ETF trend following. The firm provides a dynamic range of strategies that seek to deliver positive returns in all market environments. The firm's trend following strategies delivered gains in the crash of 2008, and ETF PM focuses on hybrid portfolios that combine trend following with indexing.
Pledge to Give Back
In order to partner directly with clients and the community, ETF PM created a Pledge to Give Back. On an annual basis, ETF PM donates a percentage of each client's advisory fee to the school or charity selected by the client.
Since 2010, the 62 entities supported by ETF PM include 11 Schools (public & private), two YMCAs, Because of Hope, Cabrillo Music Theatre, Casa de Amma, Casa Pacifica, Gerson Institute, Hippocrates Health Institute, Khan Academy, Nature Conservancy, School on Wheels, Team for Kids, Greater Contribution, Turtle Conservancy, Unity Shoppe, and many more.
About ETF Portfolio Management
ETF Portfolio Management (ETF PM) is a revolutionary financial advisor specialized in investing with exchange-traded funds. The firm customizes active and passive investment portfolios for each client account. Client accounts may be held at Schwab, and other custodians may be available upon request.
For more information, visit http://www.etfpm.com.
Contact
8664095844
***@etfpm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse