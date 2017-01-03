 
News By Tag
* Investable Benchmarks
* Etf Investing
* Trend Following
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Thousand Oaks
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

ETF PM Reports Performance for Investable Benchmarks

 
 
InvestableBenchmarks.com Past performance does not guarantee future results.
InvestableBenchmarks.com Past performance does not guarantee future results.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investable Benchmarks
* Etf Investing
* Trend Following

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Thousand Oaks - California - US

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ETF Portfolio Management (ETF PM) today reported performance for the Investable Benchmarks through year-end 2016. For the full-year, Income & Growth gained 5%, while the 2x and 3x versions were up 10% and 12%, respectively. The S&P 500 gained 12% and long-term Treasuries rose by 1%.

The Investable Benchmarks, visit http://etfpm.com/etf-portfolios/investable-benchmarks/, are three passive core portfolios comprised of leading ETFs. Over the past 10 years, we estimate that these passive core portfolios delivered net annualized returns of 7% to 19%, or 92% to 463% in total return. These efficient portfolios yield between 0.1% and 2.9%, with expense ratios of 0.1% to 1.0%.

The Investable Benchmarks are an important starting point for all investors. ETF PM's Income & Growth benchmark is an efficient multi-asset class portfolio that delivers 50% in risk assets (equity and real estate) and 50% in fixed income. The 2x and 3x versions use leveraged ETFs, including long-term Treasuries for fixed income, in order to enhance performance.

Absolute Return Strategies

ETF PM also specializes in disciplined ETF trend following. The firm provides a dynamic range of strategies that seek to deliver positive returns in all market environments. The firm's trend following strategies delivered gains in the crash of 2008, and ETF PM focuses on hybrid portfolios that combine trend following with indexing.

Pledge to Give Back

In order to partner directly with clients and the community, ETF PM created a Pledge to Give Back. On an annual basis, ETF PM donates a percentage of each client's advisory fee to the school or charity selected by the client.

Since 2010, the 62 entities supported by ETF PM include 11 Schools (public & private), two YMCAs, Because of Hope, Cabrillo Music Theatre, Casa de Amma, Casa Pacifica, Gerson Institute, Hippocrates Health Institute, Khan Academy, Nature Conservancy, School on Wheels, Team for Kids, Greater Contribution, Turtle Conservancy, Unity Shoppe, and many more.

About ETF Portfolio Management

ETF Portfolio Management (ETF PM) is a revolutionary financial advisor specialized in investing with exchange-traded funds. The firm customizes active and passive investment portfolios for each client account. Client accounts may be held at Schwab, and other custodians may be available upon request.

For more information, visit http://www.etfpm.com.

Contact
8664095844
***@etfpm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@etfpm.com
Posted By:***@etfpm.com Email Verified
Tags:Investable Benchmarks, Etf Investing, Trend Following
Industry:Finance
Location:Thousand Oaks - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ETF Portfolio Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share