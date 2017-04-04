News By Tag
Last 'QUEST TRILOGY' Director Announced
Following "Forty Nights" and "Chasing the Star," the third film in the Collective Development biblical trilogy is gearing up for a spring 2017 shoot.
"We believe that this project (The Christ Slayer), together with the other two films in this three-film series, will be broadly accepted in both the faith-based and general markets, and will generate significant revenues on the world market for many years to come." – David Austin, SVP BMG
After a lengthy search it was decided that "The Christ Slayer," director will be Nathaniel Nose. He's the son of a Baptist minister, currently living in Michigan after several years in Los Angeles. He began making films as a child winning the East Lansing Children's Film Festival at 15. He studied classical theatre, opera and ballet at Michigan State University, where Nose wrote, edited and directed four feature films, one for each year, while an undergraduate student. His films in various genres landed distribution deals with studios such as Lionsgate.
"I've worked with Nathaniel on both sides of the camera and his full understanding of the script and his skill set - shot him to the top of our list."
– DJ Perry, writer/producer
The film is in development and plans to move into active pre-production in Feb. 2017.
