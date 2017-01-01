News By Tag
Protester.io launches crowdsourced campaign to take down WhiteHouse.gov on Inauguration Day
On January 20th, hundreds of thousands of Americans are going to Washington, DC to march in protest of the inauguration of Donald Trump. Millions more around the country will be joining the cause from home. If you can't make it to Washington DC on inauguration day, you can still participate by occupying whitehouse dot gov online.
Why is it important to participate?
"Drawing on a close study of democracy's demise in 1930s Europe, the eminent political scientist Juan J. Linz designed a "litmus test" to identify anti-democratic politicians. His indicators include a failure to reject violence unambiguously, a readiness to curtail rivals' civil liberties, and the denial of the legitimacy of elected governments. Mr. Trump tests positive."
We haven't lost our democracy yet, but it is most definitely under threat. The only way we're going to defend and revive our democracy is by mobilizing. We can't be armchair Democrats anymore. Or armchair Republicans, or whatever party you identify with. In fact, it's time to put country over party and simply be Americans. Americans who will fight to the end to defend and revive our democracy; who will fight to block Trump's anti-democratic agenda and who will fight to remove big money from Washington. Join millions of others online on inauguration day as we demonstrate our resolve.
Protester.io is an open platform for activists to create and run protests that operate similarly to crowdfunding campaigns. Like crowdfunding campaigns, protests have goals and time limits, but rather than pledge money, protesters take action to reach a goal.
A protest has a single call-to-action, a measurable goal, and a set number of days to achieve it. Calls-to-action and goals are customizable, so you're not limited in what you can accomplish. For example, you can get signs posted, calls made to elected representatives or any innovative protest you can think of.
When protesters take action, they check-in to the protest and can engage with the community by including comments and photos.
We believe that open platforms with self-organizing communities are vital for grassroots change. We are committed to nurturing innovation in protests and decentralized leadership, knowing that the best ideas and brightest leaders can come from anywhere. Given the world's diverse cultures, societies, and circumstances, we govern our service based on compassion rather than ideology.
Learn more at https://www.protester.io/
