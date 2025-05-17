Follow on Google News
RXM Creative and NOUKK Win Gold at ADC New York Festival for Brand Identity
RXM Creative, a leading luxury branding agency based in New York, has won Gold at the 2025 ADC New York Festival for its collaboration with NOUKK, the world's first sustainable luxury textile made from Arabian camel hair.
By: RXM Creative
The ADC Annual Awards is the oldest continuously running industry award show in the world, with an incredible legacy of over 100 years. These awards celebrate the very best in advertising, digital media, graphic and publication design, packaging and product design, motion, experiential and spatial design, photography, illustration, and fashion design — all with a focus on artistry and craftsmanship.
A New Benchmark in Luxury Branding
Developed in close collaboration with NOUKK, RXM Creative's work redefines how sustainability can be communicated through luxury logo design and visual storytelling. The brand's identity features a custom logotype where the letter 'N' subtly echoes the silhouette of a camel, set against a minimalist palette inspired by desert tones and clean, timeless typography.
'What made this project special was the clarity of its purpose,' said Raul Mandru, Executive Creative Director and Co-founder of RXM Creative.
'With NOUKK, we weren't just designing a brand, we were helping tell a story about heritage, sustainability, and transformation. It was an inspiring challenge.'
A. Kasas, Head of Brand Marketing at NOUKK, added: 'RXM's deep understanding of our vision made the entire process feel effortless. Their sensitivity to cultural nuance, sustainability, and luxury design brought NOUKK to life in a truly resonating way.'
Real Results from a Luxury Branding Firm. The results speak for themselves:
- A 150% increase in unique website visitors;
- A 700% growth in social media followers;
- Over 2.8 million impressions across digital platforms.
This success reflects the growing demand for luxury branding firms that can merge sustainability with high design standards. NOUKK's transformation of discarded camel hair into one of the world's finest textiles is more than a brand story, it's a blueprint for ethical innovation in fashion.
About RXM Creative
RXM Creative is a globally recognized high-end branding agency with offices in New York and Bucharest and is ranked among the top 5 branding agencies at ADC New York. Known for crafting bold, culture-first narratives, RXM specializes in premium brand identity, design, and storytelling. The agency's portfolio spans luxury, fashion, sustainability, and global institutions—
About NOUKK
NOUKK is the first fine textile brand made from sustainably sourced Arabian camel hair. Crafted in Italy and committed to ethical luxury, NOUKK supports desert communities and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Discover more at www.noukk.com. (http://www.noukk.com)
