Marketing Orchestration™ : Composing Your Customer Outreach

-- Music lifts us up, inspires and engages us in the moment.Personal musical tastes though can widely differ between people,as each genre or piece resonates differently with each individuals.I recently attended a "silent-disco"where people danced wildly, sans music. Or so it seemed. In fact, three D.J.s were dueling simultaneously for the crowd's attention, and their tunes could be heard only through wireless headphones, which flashed red, blue or green depending on which channel participants chose.Looking around the room at headphones of the participants,I was surprised to see the crowd flip-flop between channels. Regardless of demographics, each disco-er had personal preferences that even the DJ's were often sometimes surprised to see reflected.What if brands could rethink their marketing like if they were composers? Creating specific melodies and rhythm for each of their audiences? Wouldn't it be much more effective than cramming our mailboxes with pushy email blasts?At Inbox, we believe that successful marketers mustlisten to their customers to understand their preferences anddesign campaigns like composers write music. We think marketers should be combining simultaneously (i) theirwith (ii)and (iii)if they want to cut through the noise.By doing so they would deliver effective messages, the ones that speak to the heart and soul of their customers. Brands must express themselves with the right use of tone, intensity, rhythm and timing to keep up with highly solicited consumers. This high level of sophistication requires to be empowered with the right intel and tools.Right like a good DJ who is constantly getting feedbacks his audience, a nimble marketer should be able to adjust his repertoire to keep customer engaged and loyal.Brands must adapt the rhythm of their campaign to the very specific level of acceptance of the end-customers:if messages are only once a month or not read at all, it is an indication that either the content or the frequency is not relevant to this customer.After performing a comprehensive customer audit at a retail luxury brand, Inbox uncovered in just a few weeks, many of valuable insights that compelled the brand' s management to change reset and refine its marketing strategy. The brand management has then decided to extend this program to their distribution network.Like art, a goodrequires vision and dedication; but with the right team and instruments to execute it will surely have your audience looking asking for many encores!About Inbox America Consulting Services | http://www.inbox- america.com Inbox is a marketing consulting firm that combines business expertise and predictive analytics to provide customized solutions for data-intensive organizations. Inbox employs marketing and research professionals to design™ solutions to advise both private and public sector clients on how to meet the complex ever changing needs of their customers.