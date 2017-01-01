News By Tag
* Crm
* Digital
* Elmalem
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketing Orchestration™ : Composing Your Customer Outreach
Marketers, like composers, can craft personalized creative pieces that will best resonate with their audience.
Personal musical tastes though can widely differ between people,
as each genre or piece resonates differently with each individuals.
The 'Silent Disco' phenomena
I recently attended a "silent-disco"
Looking around the room at headphones of the participants,
I was surprised to see the crowd flip-flop between channels. Regardless of demographics, each disco-er had personal preferences that even the DJ's were often sometimes surprised to see reflected.
What if brands could rethink their marketing like if they were composers? Creating specific melodies and rhythm for each of their audiences? Wouldn't it be much more effective than cramming our mailboxes with pushy email blasts?
Advertising composed like symphonies for each customer
At Inbox, we believe that successful marketers must first listen to their customers to understand their preferences and then design campaigns like composers write music. We think marketers should be combining simultaneously (i) their creative power repertoire with (ii) big data analytics and (iii) psychographics segmentation if they want to cut through the noise.
By doing so they would deliver effective messages, the ones that speak to the heart and soul of their customers. Brands must express themselves with the right use of tone, intensity, rhythm and timing to keep up with highly solicited consumers. This high level of sophistication requires to be empowered with the right intel and tools.
Right like a good DJ who is constantly getting feedbacks his audience, a nimble marketer should be able to adjust his repertoire to keep customer engaged and loyal.
Brands must adapt the rhythm of their campaign to the very specific level of acceptance of the end-customers:
After performing a comprehensive customer audit at a retail luxury brand, Inbox uncovered in just a few weeks, many of valuable insights that compelled the brand' s management to change reset and refine its marketing strategy. The brand management has then decided to extend this program to their distribution network.
Like art, a good marketing orchestration requires vision and dedication; but with the right team and instruments to execute it will surely have your audience looking asking for many encores!
* * * * *
About Inbox America Consulting Services | http://www.inbox-
Inbox is a marketing consulting firm that combines business expertise and predictive analytics to provide customized solutions for data-intensive organizations. Inbox employs marketing and research professionals to design Marketing Orchestration™ solutions to advise both private and public sector clients on how to meet the complex ever changing needs of their customers.
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse