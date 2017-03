Inbox America attends Millenial M20/20 Summit in New York

Inbox America meets marketing & digital partners at the M20/20.

-- Inbox America's Yoni Elmalem meets marketing and digital partners at the 2017 New York edition of M20/20.During this two-day event, experts from brands, retailers, agencies and investors shared innovative ideas for brands to stay relevant in today's market.The event drew a curated attendance of experts from the Fashion, Retail, Food & Beverage, to Travel & Hospitality with leading international and regional brands, and personalities alongside disruptive start-ups.Satisfying more complex consumersThe Summit focused on issues at the core of today's market, where large and small businesses are dealing with demanding, ever-evolving consumers. These consumers require to think of innovation, disruption and technology as key components of brands future. This novel platform showcased the future of commerce in immersive and experiential ways using VR, real-time demos and other hyper-customized solutions .said Mr. Elmalem.Among the most interesting talks where those of Giles Rhys Jones from, a start-up which offers a new system of addresses that can locate any place in the world.'s CEO Daniel Houghton shared his views on building a multimedia company which preserves the heritage of a guide book.About Inbox America Consulting ServicesInbox is a marketing consulting firm that combines business expertise and predictive analytics research to provide customized solutions for retail banks and brands. Inbox employs marketing and research professionals to design solutions and advise its clients on how to best answer to their customers' complex needs.Press contact: contact@inbox-america.com ( mailto:inbox- america@inbox- group.com ) |