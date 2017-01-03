New Hampshire Law Firm Adds Family Law Attorney

MANCHESTER, N.H.
- Jan. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, PLLC
is pleased to announce that Michaila Oliveira has joined the firm as an associate family law attorney. Attorney Oliveira is a graduate of the prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar program at the University of New Hampshire School of Law
, and served as a judicial intern with the New Hampshire Family Division
. Attorney Oliveira focuses her practice on all areas of family law, including divorce, parenting rights, post-divorce modification and enforcement, guardianships, restraining orders, and child support matters. She is admitted to practice in New Hampshire federal and state courts and is a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association, the New Hampshire Women's Bar Association, and the New Hampshire Association for Justice. Manning & Zimmerman is a personal injury
and family law
firm committed to representing those who have been injured through no fault of their own, as well as those needing representation in divorce and family law matters.