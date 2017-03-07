News By Tag
New Hampshire Law Firm Awarding Two $1,000 Scholarships
Annual scholarship program draws attention to the importance of the 7th Amendment. Application deadline is June 1st with recipients to be notified by July 1st.
Why does the 7th amendment to the U.S. Constitution matter to our system of justice?
According to Attorney Maureen Raiche Manning, "We are pleased to give back to our community and state by providing financial assistance to those students wishing to continue their education beyond high school. At Manning & Zimmerman, we care passionately about the 7th Amendment to the United States Constitution and ask that students reflect on what this amendment means to ensuring justice for all American citizens."
Attorney Anna Zimmerman added, "We recognize that the cost of a post-secondary education is a significant financial investment for students and their families. After receiving more than one hundred applications last year, we were pleased to award $1,000 scholarships to two New Hampshire students. We are looking forward to awarding scholarships again this year to help two more New Hampshire students with furthering their education."
The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, PLLC represents clients state-wide who have suffered injuries due to someone else's negligence, including automobile collisions, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers' compensation. The firm also handles divorce/family law matters.
Information about the scholarship program is available at http://www.manningzimmermanlaw.com/
Contact
Donald Manning
***@manningzimmermanlaw.com
