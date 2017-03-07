 
News By Tag
* New Hampshire scholarships
* NH scholarships
* NH college scholarships
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manchester
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

New Hampshire Law Firm Awarding Two $1,000 Scholarships

Annual scholarship program draws attention to the importance of the 7th Amendment. Application deadline is June 1st with recipients to be notified by July 1st.
 
 
Attorneys Maureen Manning & Anna Zimmerman
Attorneys Maureen Manning & Anna Zimmerman
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Hampshire scholarships
NH scholarships
NH college scholarships

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Manchester - New Hampshire - US

MANCHESTER, N.H. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, based in Manchester, New Hampshire, is pleased to announce that the filing period for the firm's annual $1,000 scholarships for two New Hampshire high school students is now open. The scholarships are offered to those students planning to pursue any type of secondary education or vocational/technical school (in-state or out-of-state). The students who submit the best video or written essay on the following topic will be selected as the recipients of the Manning & Zimmerman 7th Amendment Scholarships:

Why does the 7th amendment to the U.S. Constitution matter to our system of justice?

According to Attorney Maureen Raiche Manning, "We are pleased to give back to our community and state by providing financial assistance to those students wishing to continue their education beyond high school. At Manning & Zimmerman, we care passionately about the 7th Amendment to the United States Constitution and ask that students reflect on what this amendment means to ensuring justice for all American citizens."

Attorney Anna Zimmerman added, "We recognize that the cost of a post-secondary education is a significant financial investment for students and their families. After receiving more than one hundred applications last year, we were pleased to award $1,000 scholarships to two New Hampshire students. We are looking forward to awarding scholarships again this year to help two more New Hampshire students with furthering their education."

The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, PLLC represents clients state-wide who have suffered injuries due to someone else's negligence, including automobile collisions, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers' compensation. The firm also handles divorce/family law matters.

Information about the scholarship program is available at http://www.manningzimmermanlaw.com/scholarships, or by calling (603) 624-7200.

Contact
Donald Manning
***@manningzimmermanlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@manningzimmermanlaw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, PLLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share