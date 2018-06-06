Senator Donna Soucy Receives Civil Justice Award

Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to promoting justice

Senator Soucy and Attorney Manning

-- New Hampshire State Senator Donna Soucy is the 2018 recipient of the Civil Justice Award from the New Hampshire Association for Justice. The award was presented to Senator Soucy by Attorney Maureen Manning of the Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman PLLC. The award recognizes Senator Soucy for her public service and her unwavering support for those who need a voice in New Hampshire's civil justice system. The award was established to "promote the administration of justice for the public good, to uphold the honor and dignity of the profession of law, to uphold the right of trial by jury, to preserve and enhance the rights of persons to have access to the Court and our system of justice, and to afford everyone a full, fair and timely remedy for wrongs done." Senator Soucy is in her third term in the New Hampshire Senate, representing the city of Manchester and the town of Litchfield. Prior to her service in the Senate, Senator Soucy served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.