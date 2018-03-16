 
Industry News





New Hampshire Personal Injury Law Firm Awarding Two $1,000 Scholarships

Annual scholarship program draws attention to the dangers and consequences of distracted driving. Application deadline is May 1st with recipients to be notified by May 25th.
 
 
Past scholarship recipients
 
MANCHESTER, N.H. - March 16, 2018 - PRLog -- The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman, based in Manchester, New Hampshire, is pleased to announce that the filing period for the firm's annual $1,000 scholarships for two New Hampshire high school students is now open. The scholarships are offered to those students planning to pursue any type of secondary education or vocational/technical school (in-state or out-of-state). The students who submit the best video or written essay on the following questions will be selected as the recipients of the Manning & Zimmerman Distracted Driving Scholarships:

1. How significant is distracted driving in your peer group?
2. How can distracted driving be reduced or fsbdt eliminated to make roads safe?

According to Attorney Maureen Raiche Manning, "We are pleased to give back to our community and state by providing financial assistance to those students wishing to continue their education beyond high school. At Manning & Zimmerman Law, we care passionately about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving and ask that students reflect on what they believe can be done to address this growing problem."

Attorney Anna Goulet Zimmerman added, "We recognize that the cost of a post-secondary education is a significant financial investment for students and their families. After receiving more than one hundred applications last year, we were pleased to award $1,000 scholarships to two New Hampshire students. We are looking forward to awarding scholarships again this year to help two more New Hampshire students with furthering their education."

The Law Office of Manning & Zimmerman PLLC represents clients state-wide who have suffered injuries due to someone else's careless acts, including car crashes, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers' compensation. The firm also handles divorce/family law matters.

Information about the scholarship program is available at https://goo.gl/cVTGso, by calling (603) 624-7200, or by email to info@MZLawNH.com

Contact
Donald Manning
***@mzlawnh.com
(603) 624-7200
Source:
Email:***@mzlawnh.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2018
