New Social Network for Adults, Gamers, and Film Aficionados
New introduction of social networking sites: 87ink.net is proud to be one of the newest social media sites for adults. Film Makers, Gamers, Students, and the International community are welcome to join. Create a group, play a game, and connect.
87Ink.net is poised to be a giant in the networking genre as the next big thing in Social Media. Never before has it been so simple for developers, advertisers and those who promote goods and services to create, meet, share and, enjoy various types of media content while simultaneously engaging in social networking. This brand new social network is user friendly for all age groups, nationalities, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Community standards require that the membership engages in a respectful manner and keep all communications clean and responsible for the entire safety and comfort of persons on the network. Ease of use and the ability to readily meet likeminded people who desire to create more out of life makes 87Ink the ideal choice in social media networking.
When you sign up for 87ink.net you get your very own personal profile and the ability to connect with people who are active participants in film and related industries. You can create groups for people of similar interests. You can create and promote events. You can also use 87Ink as a tool to advertise your games, websites, mobile apps or, meet and build your personal or professional support network, the choice is yours. The promise of rich media content makes 87Ink the ideal home for Web Developers, Networkers, Application Designers and any other tech or creative professional on the planet with big goals. The sign-up process is simple, and fun. 87ink.net spokesperson says, "Independent Film makers, College students, and Gamers should come to the site, sign up, and be able to make friends in this worldwide film industry. 87ink is new and taking on members from all over every day."
87ink.net is different from other social networks because classic games are included in the site while simultaneously focusing on the film and development industries. Games on 87ink.net include: Snake, Invaders, and Frogger. If you want to play games to pass the time and use this vehicle to meet like-minded people in the film industry 87Ink is at your call. If you want to build a strong network, add value to your status and generate more revenue… 87Ink is where to start.
Sign up today and be part of the next giant in social networking media. Join 87ink.net and see for yourself what networking should be.
