January 2017
Imperii Clothing Label is HERE! Just in time for Australia Day Kick-off

Imperii Ethical Clothing: An Empire of the Heart
ADELAIDE, Australia - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashley James is very proud to announce his comeback with an Australian based label and the launch of his outerwear collection Imperii. Imperii was conceived from a yearning to speak to the world. The aesthetic of this clothing line is inspired by Ashley's life experiences. Ashley explains that, "Imperii is more than just a nice hat, hoodie, polo shirt, or key chain. It is an outerwear collection that symbolizes 'an empire of the heart'" He is very happy to be re-engaging on social media with the Australian community and the world via social media after a brief hiatus.

The Imperii Clothing label is a labor of love and dedication for Ashley. He has meticulously designed this outerwear collection after much soul searching and travel. His inspiration comes from a deep fascination with Japan and eastern philosophy, the way the brain functions, and personal life experiences. When you observe the flex fit hat and hoodie designs you will see a logo. This logo is very interesting and is birthed out of the philosophy "Inspiring oneself to inspire others to inspire their world".

Although Ashley has been silent for over a year on social media, his actions are definitely speaking very loud, and he is very excited for you to know the creative process for this new fashion statement. Ashley created the logo first, from time spent playing with a compass to draw circles and shapes and examples inside those circles. If you look closely, it appears to be just common. In actuality, the logo is the focal point of two bigger circles, either side of a littler one, making a Venn diagram. It has turned into the intersection of every one of Ashley's thoughts, interests and motivations to do what he does. The name Imperii followed soon after. Imperii has origins in Latin Linguistics. This word expresses the thought that the idea of domain is more around an inward expression 'a realm of the heart'.

Just in time for Australian day/Australian kick-off you can purchase the signature FlexFit, Limited Run SnapBack, Hoodies, Beanies, polo shirts, and keyrings from the website www.imperii.com.

Contact
Ashley James
Founder of Imperii, Ethical Clothing Line
