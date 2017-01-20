News By Tag
Imperii Clothing Label is HERE! Just in time for Australia Day Kick-off
Imperii is a clothing label that was conceived from a desire to speak to the global community.
The Imperii Clothing label is a labor of love and dedication for Ashley. He has meticulously designed this outerwear collection after much soul searching and travel. His inspiration comes from a deep fascination with Japan and eastern philosophy, the way the brain functions, and personal life experiences. When you observe the flex fit hat and hoodie designs you will see a logo. This logo is very interesting and is birthed out of the philosophy "Inspiring oneself to inspire others to inspire their world".
Although Ashley has been silent for over a year on social media, his actions are definitely speaking very loud, and he is very excited for you to know the creative process for this new fashion statement. Ashley created the logo first, from time spent playing with a compass to draw circles and shapes and examples inside those circles. If you look closely, it appears to be just common. In actuality, the logo is the focal point of two bigger circles, either side of a littler one, making a Venn diagram. It has turned into the intersection of every one of Ashley's thoughts, interests and motivations to do what he does. The name Imperii followed soon after. Imperii has origins in Latin Linguistics. This word expresses the thought that the idea of domain is more around an inward expression 'a realm of the heart'.
Just in time for Australian day/Australian kick-off you can purchase the signature FlexFit, Limited Run SnapBack, Hoodies, Beanies, polo shirts, and keyrings from the website www.imperii.com.
