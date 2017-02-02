It is Not Too Late To Give Your Car A Fresh Start In 2017 With An Oil Change

 
Industry News





Chevron Fast Lube Offers 4 Types of Oil to Choose For Your Next Oil Change
TORRANCE, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Chevron Fast Lube wants you to know that it is never too late to give your car a fresh start with an oil change in 2017. Chevron Fast Lube has 4 types of oils available for oil changes: Conventional Chevron Supreme Motor Oil for $24.99, Synthetic Blend for $49.99, Full Synthetic Oil Change for $59.99 and High Mileage Oil for $46.99.  No matter which type of oil you choose, an oil change is a simple, yet effective way to boost the performance of any vehicle that you count on. A car with regular oil change and engine maintenance is an effective way to avoid costly repairs that occur as a consequence of a dry engine. A good rule of thumb is to remember to change your oil every 3,000 – 5,000 miles. This maintenance schedule will guarantee that your engine does not dry out, break down, and give you unexpected repair bills.

In 2017, give your car a fresh start with an oil change. This will guarantee that your engine runs smoothly and that you save money on gas. An oil change enables your car to get better gas mileage. Motor Oil is the essential fluid that keeps your engine properly lubricated so all mechanical parts can run with minimal friction, wear, and tear.  When you do not change your oil on a regular basis the engine can burn out or start making alarming noises. A regular  oil change for your vehicle ensures that your engine will perform its best and prevent unscheduled expenses.  To learn more about why an oil change is extremely important for your car's engine, please visit our website here: http://chevronfastlube.com/benefits-of-regular-oil-change/.

Chevron Fast Lube wants to give your car a fresh start with an oil change because it will also reduce your carbon footprint. Old oil produces dirty emissions. An Oil Change will not eliminate emissions; however, it will definitely reduce dirt released into the air by your vehicle. To learn more about Chevron Fast Lube's Oil Change options and specials please visit our website here: http://chevronfastlube.com/specials/

About Chevron Fast Lube:

Chevron Fast Lube is located at: 3960 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504. You can call to make an appointment for a free brake inspection by calling 310-793-7999.

ChevronFastLube.com

3960 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

310-793-7999

