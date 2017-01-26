News By Tag
NEW Kids Jewelry Collection coming soon from BeOnCongés.com
BeOnCongés is proud to announce the expansion of its Signature Product Line to include offerings for the stylish Parent and Child.
Special Handmade Jewelry Collection for Kids
Congés jewelry designs grow from an appreciation of the aesthetic of natural stones and crystals. Each stone used for this jewelry collection has its own unique and fascinating story that provides inspiration for the skilled jewelry makers. Raw and untreated semi-precious stones and crystals are assembled into the barrel design with a closure in the shape of a four leaf clover. The intent of this entire collection is to bring quality, elegant, handmade jewelry with meaning to the market place. The Kids Collection is focused on energetically giving the child positive energy and the strength to overcome various obstacles and pursuits for children in a fun and elegant way. This is accomplished with providing a complementary jewelry counterpart to a parent's selection from Congés Signature Line.
There are several distinct handmade jewelry collections;
About Congés
Jasmine Penna is at the helm of Congés and the name was inspired by the French word that means "to be on holiday." The mission of this jewelry line is enhance beauty in every way possible for everyone. For more information about the upcoming launch of this new line of jewelry for kids, please visit https://beonconges.com/
