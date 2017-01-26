 
NEW Kids Jewelry Collection coming soon from BeOnCongés.com

BeOnCongés is proud to announce the expansion of its Signature Product Line to include offerings for the stylish Parent and Child.
 
 
BeOnConges Patented Barrel Jewelry
BeOnConges Patented Barrel Jewelry
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Congés is proud to announce a new Kids Collection within the Signature Line. This new addition is inspired by the stones that focus on the needs of children. This new collection is a great one to wear, feel, and match with a child's parents' energy and their selection of any handmade jewelry by Congés. Alphabet letters are used in the patented barrel to create this accessory collection for your stylish child.  This collection will let your child wear the alphabet letters in the patented barrel on either leather or a chain.  You also have the choice between 18k Yellow Gold or Rose Gold, your alphabet letter, and a selection from the 11 stones available. This additional collection is beautiful jewelry that embraces a love for learning, wisdom, and much more. Parents will love this easy accessory to connect and share with their child and keep as keepsake.

Special Handmade Jewelry Collection for Kids

Congés jewelry designs grow from an appreciation of the aesthetic of natural stones and crystals. Each stone used for this jewelry collection has its own unique and fascinating story that provides inspiration for the skilled jewelry makers. Raw and untreated semi-precious stones and crystals are assembled into the barrel design with a closure in the shape of a four leaf clover. The intent of this entire collection is to bring quality, elegant, handmade jewelry with meaning to the market place. The Kids Collection is focused on energetically giving the child positive energy and the strength to overcome various obstacles and pursuits for children in a fun and elegant way. This is accomplished with providing a complementary jewelry counterpart to a parent's selection from Congés Signature Line.

There are several distinct handmade jewelry collections; the Signature Line is just one of the many that you can find on https://beonconges.com/

About Congés

Jasmine Penna is at the helm of Congés and the name was inspired by the French word that means "to be on holiday." The mission of this jewelry line is enhance beauty in every way possible for everyone. For more information about the upcoming launch of this new line of jewelry for kids, please visit https://beonconges.com/. Please feel free to contact the designer directly.

