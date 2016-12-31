Recommendation ~ The Four Wise Men of Málaga March Onwards & Upwards ~ The Málaga Food Guide

MALAGA, Spain
- Jan. 6, 2017
- PRLog
-- It is over 12 months since we first reported on the Spain Food Sherpas – "The Four Wise Men of Málaga", four guys with completely different backgrounds who launched their concept to guide visitors around the beautiful Málaga food market and the artisan food and grocery shops before moving on to restaurants where their guests are taught traditional recipes and learn to cook Spanish favourites including the omnipresent gazpacho & paella. After a great response from the press, its guests and with the backing the City´s Hotels, Restaurants and Bars they are entering with new fervour expanding their tours and their cookery workshops and plan this year to reveal even more culinary secrets with their usual enthusiasm.On their Walking Food Tours you will eat your way through this ancient city's history, tasting local specialties and sampling outstanding wines and experience the real Malaga!Spain Food Sherpas
Plaza de la Merced 12
29012 Málaga
Telephone: +34 952 210 307
E-mail: hello@spainfoodsherpas.com
More at: www.spainfoodsherpas.com