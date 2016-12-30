News By Tag
All change for the Málaga Food scene in 2017
29640 went on to establish itself as the leading Restaurant and Bar Guide initially as the title suggests for Fuengirola, quickly attracting a huge subscriber base and social media network and over its first two years expanded its presence along the coast with reach as far as Nerja in the east to Estepona in the west
Just under three years later the retitled Málaga Food Guide has been incorporated as part of the European Food Guide Portfolio by Gibraltar based Online Media Group IntermediaOMG and although just released from beta mode is already ranking as the leading Gourmet's Guide for Residents & Visitors to Málaga Province.
While Price remains as Editor, she is joined by a highly experienced team of Food Writers, Critics and Specialist Bloggers; content quality is maintained with all venues listed having been visited and continually monitored by members of their mystery evaluation team and recommended for inclusion based on their four key criteria of Quality of Food, Value for Money, Customer Service & Hygiene.
Updated Daily with the latest Food News together with current Restaurant Reviews and Recommendations, including Fine Dining Establishments, Gastobars and Great Tapas Venues, Food Events & Tours and seasonal recipes written by a panel of Guest Chefs and a SmartApp launch scheduled for 1st May this year, to coincide or their third year anniversary ~ The Málaga Food Guide promises to be the go-to resource for Foodies across the province.
