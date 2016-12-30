 
All change for the Málaga Food scene in 2017

 
 
MALAGA, Spain - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- True Málaga Foodies have a new resource in 2017 for all things that celebrate the magnificent food scene across the entire province. When I say a new resource this is in fact a redeveloped and reformatted version of the food "bible" ~ Malaga 29640; which was originally launched in May 2014 as the brainchild of Management Accountant turned Food and Travel Blogger, Jan Price, who as a resident of Fuengirola for over eight years was continually being asked for recommendations for good restaurants and food venues.

29640 went on to establish itself as the leading Restaurant and Bar Guide initially as the title suggests for Fuengirola, quickly attracting a huge subscriber base and social media network and over its first two years expanded its presence along the coast with reach as far as Nerja in the east to Estepona in the west

Just under three years later the retitled Málaga Food Guide has been incorporated as part of the European Food Guide Portfolio by Gibraltar based Online Media Group IntermediaOMG and although just released from beta mode is already ranking as the leading Gourmet's Guide for Residents & Visitors to Málaga Province.

While Price remains as Editor, she is joined by a highly experienced team of Food Writers, Critics and Specialist Bloggers; content quality is maintained with all venues listed having been visited and continually monitored by members of their mystery evaluation team and recommended for inclusion based on their four key criteria of Quality of Food, Value for Money, Customer Service & Hygiene.

Updated Daily with the latest Food News together with current Restaurant Reviews and Recommendations, including Fine Dining Establishments, Gastobars and Great Tapas Venues, Food Events & Tours and seasonal recipes written by a panel of Guest Chefs and a SmartApp launch scheduled for 1st May this year, to coincide or their third year anniversary ~ The Málaga Food Guide promises to be the go-to resource for Foodies across the province.

The Málaga Food Guide

The Gourmet's Guide for Residents & Visitors to Málaga Province; Updated Daily with the latest Food News together with Restaurant Reviews, Food Events & Recipes

Visit us at  http://themalagafoodguide.blogspot.com
Source:The Málaga Food Guide
