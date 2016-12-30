News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AARP Colorado Launches Audio Guided NeighborWalks on Geotourist App
Members, and their Friends and Families Will Learn About the History and Architecture of Denver Right on Their Smartphones
NeighborWalks is a collaborative community walking program offered by AARP Colorado. The goal of the program is to get more people walking every day for health, transportation, environment and community. The new audio tour takes users on 20 points of interest through Denver neighborhoods. The tour includes important Denver landmarks such as The Molly Brown House, Governor's Mansion, Capitol Hill and Denver Art Museum. Users can visit the sites in any order and listen to the sites' stories from a local historian.
"Talk about a great activity for fun, exercise and learning," said Jeremiah Mora, community outreach director for AARP Colorado. "We at AARP are very excited about this app and hope our members and their friends and families give it a try because it's just plain awesome!"
AARP Colorado's NeighborWalks by Geotourist is available for free download from iTunes and Google Play stores. The GPS-led app will guide users from site-to-site, while playing the stories of each site Pictures will help users identify the right site. Users will be able to take the tour at their own pace and time.
Tour info is available at: http://states.aarp.org/
About AARP
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.
Connect with AARP
Web: www.aarp.org
Facebook: facebook.com/
Twitter: @aarp
Media Contact:
Angela Cortez
Associate State Director Communications, AARP Colorado
303.764.5988
acortez@aarp.org
AARP Media Relations Office
202.434.2560
media@aarp.org
Facebook: AARP Media Relations
Twitter: @aarpmedia
About Geotourist
Geotourist is your personal tour guide for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond. With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours in multiple languages right on your smartphone. Learn about history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your experiences.
Connect with Geotourist
Web: geotourist.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/
Twitter: @geo_tourist
Instagram: @geo_tourist
Media Contact
Alp Gursoy
futureborne
323-317-2319
alp@futureborne.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse