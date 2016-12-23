The Neshamah Institute Hosts Holocaust Education Day in Boca Raton

A Day of Honor, Memory & Education in Boca Raton; Event is Free and Open to South Florida Community

-- For the second year, the Neshamah Institute, a soulful, independent, Jewish community without walls based in South Florida, is hosting a Holocaust Education Day. The event, described as a day of honor, memory and education, is open to Neshamah Institute congregants, students as well as the entire community.The program is appropriate for parents and children elementary school age and older. The program will include:· Small group conversations between Neshamah congregant and Holocaust survivors in attendance;· Twinning with Holocaust children (each family/participant will receive the name and bio of a child from the Holocaust and have the opportunity to learn about the child and remember them by name during the Memorial); and· A brief Memorial service with prayers, songs, and the names of child victims in the Temple sanctuary.Holocaust Education Day is hosted by the Neshamah Institute in partnership with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, March of the Living – Southeast Region, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum."The Neshamah Institute's goal always is to bring Judaism to life for our community," said Rabbi Amy Rader of The Neshamah Institute. "We invite Holocaust survivors to attend – many of whom live right here in our community. The survivors tell their stories and first-hand experiences to small groups of participants."After the survivors' presentations, the congregation will join together to recite the names of our survivors' family members and recite prayers at a meaningful memorial service.Sunday, January 8, 2017; 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Temple Beth Shalom, 19140 Lyons Road, Boca Raton, FLMore than 50 individuals of all ages are expected, including: Rabbi Amy Rader of The Neshamah Institute; Neshamah congregants, students, and community members; and Holocaust survivors will be present.The Neshamah Institute is a soulful, independent, new Jewish community without walls in South Palm Beach County. Its mission is to bring the personal connection and spirituality of authentic Judaism to the unaffiliated Jewish world. Neshamah offers personalized Jewish education and B'nai Mitzvah training, inspiring Shabbat and holiday celebrations and hands-on community service. The Neshamah Institute congregants meet in living rooms, club houses, libraries, synagogues and community centers. Membership dues are not required as programs are sustained solely by donations and fees for services. The Neshamah Institute is devoted to helping all Jews grow their Jewish soul. Learn more at www.niboca.org.