Fast Radius Released Results of Additive Manufacturing Trends Survey
The survey, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016, points to rising investment in 3D Printing for On-Demand Manufacturing.
"Additive continues to drive the uberization of manufacturing, transform everything from prototyping and low-volume production runs to entire supply chains, enabling endless product customization and more efficient capacity utilization and distribution,"
The Additive Manufacturing Trends Survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016 by Fast Radius. It was designed to help global industry executives and policy makers evaluate additive manufacturing drivers and market trends. The full report is available at http://bit.ly/
About Fast Radius
Fast Radius is a global on-demand manufacturer of complex parts, using additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and industrial quality control processes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA with advanced manufacturing facilities in Louisville, KY and Singapore. The Fast Radius On Demand Production PlatformÔ offers fast production of industrial parts at scale and next day shipping via UPS to customers in the U.S. and most major cities in Asia. Partnering with SAP Distributed Manufacturing and co-locating with UPS distribution hubs around the world, Fast Radius is making the once unthinkable goal of 'zero inventory' a reality. The company can be found online at https://www.fastradius.com/
Media Contact
Gloria Griessman
SCALECRAFT Partners
press@scalecraftpartners.com
