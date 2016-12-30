 
Fast Radius Released Results of Additive Manufacturing Trends Survey

The survey, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016, points to rising investment in 3D Printing for On-Demand Manufacturing.
 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A quarterly survey released by global on-demand manufacturing leader, Fast Radius, substantiated the transformative trends in additive manufacturing. Topline analysis of the data indicates rapidly shifting trends in 3D printing applications, coupled with increased budgets for additive manufacturing and continued investment in new applications. Prototyping is still the leading 3D printing application, but majority of respondents are either currently using or exploring Additive Manufacturing for producing finished parts, mainly in low-volume production runs. 3D printing budgets will continue to increase in 2017, and manufacturers are increasingly investing in 3D printing as a way to reduce inventory, in addition to designing new parts for production. The survey measured responses from North American senior manufacturing executives.

"Additive continues to drive the uberization of manufacturing, transform everything from prototyping and low-volume production runs to entire supply chains, enabling endless product customization and more efficient capacity utilization and distribution," said Fast Radius CEO, Rick Smith. "These results further validate that 3D printing already plays an important role in the manufacturing process and companies continue to adopt the process as a standard for manufacturing on-demand parts and new innovative products."

The Additive Manufacturing Trends Survey was conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016 by Fast Radius. It was designed to help global industry executives and policy makers evaluate additive manufacturing drivers and market trends. The full report is available at http://bit.ly/2jefnHe.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius is a global on-demand manufacturer of complex parts, using additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and industrial quality control processes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA with advanced manufacturing facilities in Louisville, KY and Singapore. The Fast Radius On Demand Production PlatformÔ offers fast production of industrial parts at scale and next day shipping via UPS to customers in the U.S. and most major cities in Asia. Partnering with SAP Distributed Manufacturing and co-locating with UPS distribution hubs around the world, Fast Radius is making the once unthinkable goal of 'zero inventory' a reality. The company can be found online at https://www.fastradius.com/ and on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Gloria Griessman
SCALECRAFT Partners
press@scalecraftpartners.com
