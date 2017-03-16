Fast Radius Adds Chad Jennings To Global Sales Team

Chad Jennings, Senior Sales Manager, Fast Radius

-- Fast Radius, a leading global on demand manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider, announced the addition of Chad Jennings to its global sales team in the role of Senior Sales Manager. Jennings is an established sales manager specializing in advanced manufacturing for over 10 years. His experience spans across all areas of manufacturing, including CNC machining, injection molding, additive manufacturing, and cast urethane."Chad's experience combined with his deep understanding of a wide range of technologies and materials make him an excellent fit for the position," said Jim Niekamp, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are very excited to have him on our team."Jennings began his career in plastic and metal prototyping sales, working directly with engineers in need of prototypes. His success in providing advanced manufacturing solutions, along with his continuous growth in product knowledge, led to his specialization in tooling and production, selling additive manufacturing, CNC machining, cast urethane and injection molding."I'm very excited to join a team that is dedicated to their customers and equipped with the latest developments and innovations in advanced manufacturing,"Jennings said. "I'm looking forward to introducing customers to new technologies and manufacturing methods that will help them get ideas and products to market faster."Earlier this month, Fast Radius announced that Carbon, Inc. selected Fast Radius as one of its first launch partners to implement Carbon's revolutionary new SpeedCell. This new technology will be initially deployed by Fast Radius in its manufacturing facility which is located on UPS's Supply Chain Solutions campus in Louisville, KY. Fast Radius and UPS are currently working with a select group of the world's most respected companies to explore and deploy on demand manufacturing solutions for production runs of 100,000 units or less, development of new products and business models, and innovative supply chain solutions.Fast Radius is the leading global on-demand manufacturer and supply chain solution provider. Co-located within UPS distribution hubs around the world, Fast Radius enables fast production of industrial parts at scale. From functional prototypes to real engineered parts produced into the tens of thousands, Fast Radius guarantees quality with the fastest delivery times in the industry. Industry-leading global corporations are choosing Fast Radius to deliver on the promise of on-demand manufacturing, reduce upfront production costs, accelerate product development and make the once unthinkable goal of 'zero inventory' a reality. The company can be found online atand on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.