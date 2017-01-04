News By Tag
Scriptor Publishing Group Launches New Company Promoting Wellness Professionals
Best-Selling Authors, Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti Join Forces to Empower Business Owners to Share Their Story.
Concurrently, the company announced its first project, a collaborative book deal featuring Todd Durkin, Lisa Berman, Amanda Mittleman, Christine Parker, Christa Pryor, Tim Rhode, Ralph Roberts, Jill Ruth Rooks, Corey Taylor and Preston Smith.
Greg Justice, co-founder of Scriptor Publishing Group stated, "Kelli and I are looking forward to helping people tell their stories and share them with the world. We are very pleased with the high quality authors we signed for our first book."
Co-founder Kelli O'Brien Corasanti, will be working with the team of authors, editors and book formatters to ensure a successful launch of the book titled, Strong Lives.
Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is the owner of Studio 8 Fitness, Inc., a personal training and life transformation studio located in New Hartford, New York. She holds a Master's Degree in Counseling Education and Certifications in Personal Training and Youth Fitness. She is the author of Kelli's Quips: Happy Thoughts for Busy People and Finding My Way Back to Me: A Journey of Self-Discovery as well as the co-author of two additional books.She is a Platinum Level coach for the Todd Durkin Mastermind Group and in that capacity, she coaches fitness professionals around the world. Kelli is the recipient of the Accent on Excellence Award for her work throughout her community and was honored to be a presenter for the first TedX Utica program in 2013.
Greg Justice is the owner of AYC Health & Fitness - Kansas City's Original Personal Training Center, and CEO of the National Corporate Fitness Institute – a certifying body for fitness professionals. He holds a Master's Degree in HPER (Exercise Science) and several fitness certifications. He has authored 12 books including Treadside Manner – Confessions of a Serial Personal Trainer and Lies & Myths about Corporate Wellness. He is a National Fitness Hall of Fame, Master Level II Trainer, and serves on several college advisory boards.
If you would like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
***@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
