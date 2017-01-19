News By Tag
R&B singer-songwriter Dondi releases soulful new album "Imagine That"
Award-winning artist continues to change the feel of modern R&B with new tunes
The first single from the upcoming album, "Enough For Two," premiered this fall, introducing a nostalgic elegance of classic R&B combined with Dondi's soulful vocals. Having been acknowledged by multiple DJs as the man who will bring back old school R&B, Dondi is thrilled to continue making his mark on the music world. He strives to incorporate a story within every song, invigorating the senses and drawing out feelings and personal memories from listeners.
His songs are unmistakably old school, which is the niche he strives to fill. He's a live performer by nature, so for him, songs are produced as if they would be played by a live band tonight. He writes for the audience, the listeners, the ones who experience his art - and no one else. In between collaborating with other artists and producers, Dondi explores new ideas and directions where he can merge solid lyrical hooks with intriguing melodies.
"Dondi is a legendary Philly musician who possesses an extremely strong stage presence, and the ability to put a large crowd in the palm of his hands," said the Daily Press.
See Dondi perform live this month:
World Cafe Live (downstairs)
3025 Walnut St. Philadelphia
January 19, 2017 6:30pm
Tickets: aftonshows.com/
Dondi's style has been compared to Luther Vandross, Kem, and Gerald Levert. His first single "Give Me Your Love" hit the Top 40 on the FMQB Hot AC/ Top 40 Chart, passing well-known artists like Ed Sheeran, Zayn, and Adele. He is excited to share "Imagine That" and "Enough For Two" with the R&B world.
About Dondi Allen
Dondi Allen is a Philadelphia native and two-time Global Music Award winner. He attended Philadelphia High School & College for the Performing Arts, where he studied vocal music, composition and music theory. During that time he was also a member of Philadelphia's All City Chorus. He recently became a proud member of "The Recording Academy." In addition to his solo career, the esteemed singer and songwriter has been the front man for Philadelphia's premier 12-piece horn band, "Jelly Roll," for the past nineteen years. As a seasoned performer and experienced vocalist, he has worked a variety of venues from Madison Square Garden to our nation's White House.
Official website: http://www.alldondi.com/
