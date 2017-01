R&B singer-songwriter Dondi releases soulful new album "Imagine That"

Award-winning artist continues to change the feel of modern R&B with new tunes

Dondi

Contact

AMW Group

***@amworldgroup.com AMW Group

End

-- Rising R&B singer/songwriter Dondi announced the release of his new album "Imagine That," available on February 1 on CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon, and all other online music outlets.The first single from the upcoming album, "Enough For Two," premiered this fall, introducing a nostalgic elegance of classic R&B combined with Dondi's soulful vocals. Having been acknowledged by multiple DJs as the man who will bring back old school R&B, Dondi is thrilled to continue making his mark on the music world. He strives to incorporate a story within every song, invigorating the senses and drawing out feelings and personal memories from listeners.His songs are unmistakably old school, which is the niche he strives to fill. He's a live performer by nature, so for him, songs are produced as if they would be played by a live band tonight. He writes for the audience, the listeners, the ones who experience his art - and no one else. In between collaborating with other artists and producers, Dondi explores new ideas and directions where he can merge solid lyrical hooks with intriguing melodies."Dondi is a legendary Philly musician who possesses an extremely strong stage presence, and the ability to put a large crowd in the palm of his hands," said the Daily Press.See Dondi perform live this month:3025 Walnut St. PhiladelphiaJanuary 19, 2017 6:30pmTickets: aftonshows.com/dondiDondi's style has been compared to Luther Vandross, Kem, and Gerald Levert. His first single "Give Me Your Love" hit the Top 40 on the FMQB Hot AC/ Top 40 Chart, passing well-known artists like Ed Sheeran, Zayn, and Adele. He is excited to share "Imagine That" and "Enough For Two" with the R&B world.Dondi Allen is a Philadelphia native and two-time Global Music Award winner. He attended Philadelphia High School & College for the Performing Arts, where he studied vocal music, composition and music theory. During that time he was also a member of Philadelphia's All City Chorus. He recently became a proud member of "The Recording Academy." In addition to his solo career, the esteemed singer and songwriter has been the front man for Philadelphia's premier 12-piece horn band, "Jelly Roll," for the past nineteen years. As a seasoned performer and experienced vocalist, he has worked a variety of venues from Madison Square Garden to our nation's White House.Official website: http://www.alldondi.com/