News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Horror Master Premieres 'SATANIC' In The UK As He Enters The Oscar Race!
Horror composer Todd Haberman unleashes "Satanic" in the UK as he enters the Academy of Motion Pictures' race for the Oscar
On the heels the successful feature release of "The Charnel House," the Los Angeles-based composer returns to delight horror fans with more terrorizing sounds. The "Satanic" soundtrack is a devilishly daunting score that premieres in select UK theaters and digitally this week.
The soundtrack created by horror's music henchman lures audiences in with trancelike melodies only to violently shock them with stunning and frightful arrangements that make even skeptics jump from their seats.
"Satanic" is the story of a group of college friends embarking on believe will be the road trip of a lifetime! In a plan to make most of their journey, they plan a couple of stops before reaching their final destination, the Coachella Music & Arts Festival. Their trip, however, takes an unexpected turn when they stop in Los Angeles to check out true-crime occult sites and encounter a mysterious young runaway who puts them on a terrifying path to the ultimate horror.
Jeffrey Hunt directs the film from the producers of The Walking Dead, starring Sarah Hyland, Justin Chon, Clara Mamet and Steven Krueger. "Satanic," is now playing in theaters, and On Demand, on Amazon and iTunes.
When speaking of his work, the composer stresses that the sound for each scene is crucial to the storyline, as well as the fear factor. The music can mean the difference between a cheesy, unbelievable moment or a hair-raising experience.
"For example, If you see a girl walking down a dark hall you're not scared because it's just a girl in a walking down a hall, that's where I come in," the composer says confidently. "Once the music is, the scene changes dramatically...I bring in the fear!"
"I love creating and embellishing the nerve-wrecking and scary scenes," admits Haberman with mischievous excitement. "I hope the UK audiences like it."
To inspire fear in the movie watchers, Haberman relied heavily on his instincts an organic combination of minimal and embellished sound arrangements.
"Sometimes the fear comes with the mystery, and it is as simple as a sustained pitch or an aleatoric figure on the strings. Other times it needs to be aggressive with a distorted percussion and synthesizer combination,"
Last month the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the 145 scores eligible in the Best Original Score category, among them Haberman's delectable score for "The Charnel House." The final nominees will announce this January 24th, and if "The Charnel House" is named, it will mean the "dark horse" is one step closer to the Oscar.
"I'm excited to see how the Academy's efforts translate into more diversity at this year's ceremony but also if it has an impact in the way future stories are given the green light," says Haberman. "We need to produce stories that are reflective of the audiences going to the movies or turning on the TV. The only way that can happen is by encouraging a variety of voices both in front of and behind the camera."
The Eastern European composer is now in the studio working on three feature coming out later this year. The thrillers, "'Twelve Feet Deep,' "Next Door," and the horror comedy, "Cynthia."
ABOUT TODD HABERMAN
Todd Haberman is a versatile composer whose scores can be heard on multiple cable and television networks and in feature films including "Pompeii," "Transformers 3," "Fast 5" and "Hop."
After just completing Silver Nitrate's comedy feature The Hungover Games he is currently composing the score for the action-comedy film Bad Ass 3 and contributing to NBC's Revolution.
Original music credits include animation feature The "Reef 2: High Tide," comedy picture "The Hungover Games," action film "Bad Asses," slasher flick "Killer Movie," and video games "Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe" and "Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker."
He has also provided scores for ABC's "666 Park Ave" and "Body of Proof," NBC's "The Firm" and "Flash Forward" while also contributing to WB's "Arrow," ABC's "No Ordinary Family," and Sy-Fy's "Warehouse 13." He's also contributed to such films as Universals' "Ride Along," Tim Burton's animation feature "9," "Eagle Eye," and "Rambo."
After graduating with a BA in composition from New York University and scoring the short that won Coca Cola's first ever Refreshing Filmmaker's Award, Todd relocated to the West Coast to work at Hans Zimmer's studio, Media Ventures.
Next, Haberman collaborated closely with Basil Poledouris before launching his business, Pinstripes Music. Early projects included scores for NBC (Just Deal), VH-1 (Cover Wars), A&E (All Year Round With Katie Brown) and ESPN (Legends of Cricket) and music on video games including "The Simpsons: Wrestling" and "The Matrix: Path of Neo."
For more information, please visit: https://www.toddhaberman.com
Media Contact
Dita Dimone - Sweet Heat PR
dimone.dita@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse