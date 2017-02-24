News By Tag
Composer Marc Vanocur Premieres Killer Score For "Dead Awake" This May
Composer Marc Vanocur teams up with Director Philip Guzman for a new dose of Horror!
Set to premiere this May, the film will debut Vanocur's dark sensibilities and uncanny style in the form of nightmarish musical themes.
Established in the 80s, the ode to Wes Craven's classic "A Nightmare On Elm Street" turns slumberland into a twisted murderer's den that sends chills down the spine.
Marc Vanocur provides the sonic backdrop for the new independent film that revives the nostalgia of the decade that introduced MTV, break dancing, and the Rubik's Cube.
The emerging composer's use of retro synth loops, layered with eerie piano sequences, speckled with suspenseful string arrangements and paired with electronic beats offers a new take on the era that redefined horror.
"The "Dead Awake" soundtrack is a fusion between an electronic and percussive, contemporary set of music moments set against a more traditional orchestrated horror score," says the composer. "We are primarily in the electronic world when we are awake, but when asleep and in the midst of the night hag, we transition to a string and wind version of a contemporary horror score."
The highly anticipated sleep paralysis flick, by Jeffrey Reddick ("Final Destination"), features Jocelin Donahue ("Insidious: Chapter 2," "House of the Devil"), Jesse Bradford ("Swimfan," "Bring It On") and Lori Petty ("Orange is The New Black," "Point Break").
The story follows Kate Bowman (Jocelin Donahue) as a straight-laced social worker who is plunged into a world of supernatural terror while investigating a series of deaths where people died in their sleep.
Before expiring, the victims all reported being paralyzed and tormented by a dark entity during their sleep. As she struggles to stay awake, the heroine must find a way to save herself and her friends from the ancient evil that stalks victims in their sleep.
Brea Grant ("Halloween 2," "Heroes," Dexter"), Jesse Borrego ("American Crime," "Dexter,") and James Eckhouse ("The Avengers," "Beverly Hills 90210") complete the movie's breakout cast.
