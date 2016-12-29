 
ModLi, Fashion Start-Up Redefines the Way We Think About Modesty

ModLi Fashion opens the door for an online modest marketplace
 
 
Gaya Pink Galabiya with Beads
JERUSALEM, Israel - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- MANHATTAN, NEW YORK,- With the influence of many celebrities such as the Kardashian's, fashion has taken on a new look, often involving bold cut-outs and lot's of skin. At the same time we see icons like the Royal family and Adele styled in more understated and covered looks with sleeves and longer skirts. The struggle of many women today lies in achieving the perfect balance between fashionable and modest, bold but not too revealing, and the ability to walk outside everyday with a confidence in how they feel on the inside and out.

Enter ModLi ( www.modli.co ), an online fashion marketplace out to achieve just that. ModLi seeks to redefine the connotation of the world "modest" from boring, outdated, and constraining to beautiful, chic, and stylish. The marketplace was created a little over 15 months ago and is the go-between for over 100 different boutiques worldwide.

ModLi believes that modesty can be defined in many ways, allowing it to cater to women of different lifestyles and religions. Today, the company sells hundreds of different modest items. Some of their products include formal and casual dresses, shirts, and skirts, as well as head-coverings and accessories. In the recent summer months, ModLi has facilitated a large catalog of modest and fashionable swimwear women won't be self-conscious wearing to the pool or the beach.

Their products range from preteens to adults, and sizes small to plus-size, making it accessible to virtually all women. As Giorgio Armani once said, "Elegance is not about being noticed, it's about being remembered", and with the help of the ModLi Fashion Marketplace that can be easily achieved without being too showy.
