Special Request The Name Says It All "SpeCial ReQuest" Ft Rey T

-- If there ever was a group that the name fit them so perfect, that group would be "SpeCial ReQuest (Featuring Rey T).The name describes an artist that so many of us see as so "Special" and we find ourselves making Request after Request for their music and it's hard to pick just one!SpeCial ReQuest is about to release another single entitled " I Feel Sorry For You" on the MRE Entertainment"records label and this song comes a little different than their last single as this one has more of a Blues feel to it but it doesn't disappoint you, it simply shows why again they're "Special".Consisting of Reynard Thomas aka Rey T, Mark Hunter aka Hunter and Gary Hunter aka G. Hunter, all who's releasing solo projects this year, come together to bring you as they like to call it "Grown Folks Music" consisting of a little of this and a little of that, yet ever so delightful to the palet!Fresh off of their 2016 Down & Out Tour, SpeCial ReQuest started working on a new project immediately not taking any time off to relax but cranking out the 1st single "I Feel Sorry For You" also preparing to get back out on the road supporting their new project yet to be named!Now people, don't get this SpeCial ReQuest confused with any other special request, these guys are the real deal and the only one with a supreme vocalist such as Rey T, as they like to say "Rey T is often imitated but never duplicated" he's smoothe as silk yet rugged as the day is long!SpeCial ReQuest (Featuring Rey T) is here to stay, the new single shows their staying power even with their resent Grammy nod, their music will be played as long as there's airwaves, streams and downloads.Don't be the last one to know about this sensational and talented artist, Michael Jackson's dearest friend and Johnnie Cochran's cousin, Rey T is "Special" and one to be worthy of a "Request"Look for "I Feel Sorry For You in the "Spring" 2017 and if you're not up on "SpeCial ReQuest (Featuring Rey T) Then I Feel Sorry For You!!!!!www.specialrequest.cowww.Rey-T.com