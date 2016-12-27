 
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) continues to rapidly gain new members

State-wide organization features high-level programming for business owners
 
 
Steve Kohlmann
Steve Kohlmann
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) continued to gain new members during 2016. New member growth rate is up 29% from 2015 membership levels.

Steve Kohlmann, executive director of IBAW, said, "IBAW's growth is due in part to business owners hungry for high-level programming that's dedicated to them. We're known for this."

New members since August include Menards, Eau Claire; Lemberg Electric, Brookfield; Kieckhefer Group, Brookfield/Madison; River Run Computers, Glendale; Andrew Pelnar/First Weber, Brookfield; Tevetron Optical Networks, New Berlin; VaxPro, LLC, Mequon; JSA/Metaline Corp., Mequon; JSD Professional Services, Waukesha/Verona; PNC Bank, Milwaukee; Office Furniture Warehouse, Pewaukee; CG Schmidt Construction, Milwaukee/Madison; Pappas DeLaney, Hales Corners; SE Wisconsin Dale Carnegie, Milwaukee; Top Floor, New Berlin; Milwaukee Truck Service, New Berlin; VX Group, Cedarburg/Charleston, SC; and Waukesha State Bank, Waukesha..

Kohlmann continued, "IBAW is not only a business-to-business organization, but a business-to-legislators organization. Our programming keeps business owners informed and engaged with their elected representatives."

The IBAW membership encompasses manufacturing, service, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting and others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.

Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.

The mission of the IBAW is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking and member-driven public policy and advocacy.

For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com or www.IBAW.COM

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Independent Business Association of Wisconsin
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Click to Share