News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) continues to rapidly gain new members
State-wide organization features high-level programming for business owners
Steve Kohlmann, executive director of IBAW, said, "IBAW's growth is due in part to business owners hungry for high-level programming that's dedicated to them. We're known for this."
New members since August include Menards, Eau Claire; Lemberg Electric, Brookfield; Kieckhefer Group, Brookfield/Madison;
Kohlmann continued, "IBAW is not only a business-to-
The IBAW membership encompasses manufacturing, service, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting and others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.
Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.
The mission of the IBAW is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking and member-driven public policy and advocacy.
For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com or www.IBAW.COM
Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse