Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, S.A. takes part in the IEC Plenary Meeting in Rzeszów (Poland)

Contact

Laura Sánchez

***@at3w.com Laura Sánchez

End

-- We represent Spain at the Technical Committee on Lightning Protection meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC-TC81).During the week of 24 to 28 September in Rzeszów (Poland) the meetings of the Working Groups and Plenary of the Technical Committee 81 (Lightning Protection) of IEC were held. An expert of Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, S.A. attended this meeting as the sole representative of the Spanish delegation.The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC-TC81) is an organisation that prepares and publishes standards dealing with electrical and electronic devices, applicable in more than 160 countries. Technicians of Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, S.A. have been involved in the development of lightning protection standards, both national and international, for more than 25 years, bringing in our experience and also achieving the knowledge of the latest normative requirements.In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.