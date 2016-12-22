 
Industry News





Launch Leads Ranks #94 of the Utah 100 Fastest Growing Companies of 2016

MountainWest Capital Network Releases 100 Fastest Growing Companies at Awards Program
 
 
launch-leads-logo
SALT LAKE CITY - Dec. 28, 2016 - PRLog -- Launch Leads was ranked the 94th 2016 fastest growing company in Utah by MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) at the 22nd annual Utah 100 Awards Program Tuesday. The annual program recognizes the 100 fastest growing Utah companies, the Top Revenue Growth companies, and the "Emerging Elite" companies.

"Launch Leads' continued growth is very exciting.  Internally we have dedicated a massive amount of resources to improving all facets of our organization and we're seeing positive results.  Our process improvements and strategic hires continue to drive industry leading performance which translates into a positive ROI for our clients.  Our amazing employees continue to be our greatest asset and we remain dedicated to their ongoing development," said Scott Smith, CEO of Launch Leads.

The 100 fastest growing companies in Utah are selected from thousands of eligible applicants throughout the state and represent a cross-section from all industries.

About Launch Leads

Launch Leads helps enterprises scale faster and more efficiently through key client acquisition and sales funnel development.  Launch provides industry leading qualified sales leads and appointments for its strategic partners.  To learn more, visit www.launchleads.com

