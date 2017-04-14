 
News By Tag
* B2b Leads
* Lead Generation Company
* Appointment Setting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Salt Lake City
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Why Purchasing Leads for your Business is a Good Idea

The lead generation process can be both time-consuming and expensive, particularly if there is not a good strategy in place to develop high quality leads. This is why purchasing leads for your business is a good idea
 
SALT LAKE CITY - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Much of a company's success depends upon its ability to establish good leads. However, the lead generation process can be both time-consuming and expensive, particularly if there is not a good strategy in place to develop high quality leads. A better solution would be to purchase leads from a knowledgeable, professional marketing firm such as Launch Leads.

Since its inception in 2009, Launch Leads has carefully honed its techniques to ensure higher quality leads for businesses of all sizes. Using the latest technology, they create targeted lead lists based upon each company's targeted demographic. This leaves sales representatives with more time to develop those leads, which ultimately results in a higher conversion rate and a greater profit margin.

Purchasing lead lists can alleviate much of the frustration that many sales representatives face, and may therefore lead to a lower turnover rate. It can also streamline tasks and help a company operate more efficiently-something that is especially important for sole proprietorships and start-up operations. When combined with their other services such as lead nurturing and B2B outbound prospecting, small business owners can find themselves on a level playing field with many of their larger competitors.

Launch Leads is happy to customize their services to meet each client's unique needs. They provide a free revenue assessment to help new customers determine how buying leads could effectively help them grow their business. To find out more about the different lead lists or related services they provide, please visit www.launchleads.com or contact a customer service representative at 877-4606-0111. For more information please visit: http://www.launchleads.com

Contact
Scott Smith
***@launchleads.com
End
Source:
Email:***@launchleads.com Email Verified
Tags:B2b Leads, Lead Generation Company, Appointment Setting
Industry:Business
Location:Salt Lake City - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Launch Leads PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share