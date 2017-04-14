 
Launch Leads is now Hiring for Various Positions

The marketing firm Launch Leads has experienced significant growth recently, resulting in a need for new employees. The company is now seeking fresh new talent to help them fill a variety of positions.
 
SALT LAKE CITY - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The marketing firm Launch Leads has experienced significant growth recently, resulting in a need for new employees. The company is now seeking fresh new talent to help them fill a variety of positions. Both full-time and part-time openings are available for those who would like to explore a career as a business development rock star or recruiter/social media ninja.

Launch Leads prides itself in being a challenging, rewarding, and fun company to work for. Their goal is to help all employees reach their maximum potential through access to the latest technology and ongoing training and support. Each worker takes part in a hands-on training program lasting three weeks, followed by ongoing weekly training sessions. Individuals also have access to managers, supervisors, and mentors any time, ensuring there is always a solid support system in place.

The company places a great deal of importance on the opinions of its employees. Team members are encouraged to brainstorm and come up with ways to make the company more productive. In doing so, they hope to establish a positive work environment where each person is permitted to thrive. Those who already work for Launch Leads describe it as a fun, exciting atmosphere where every day is a new experience.

Applicants who wish to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Launch Leads should visit www.launchleads.com/careers to find out more about their open positions. Their hiring manager may also be reached at careers@launchleads.com, or candidates may also stop by the Launch Lead headquarters located at 4548 South Atherton Drive, Suite 250 in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information please visit: http://www.launchleads.com

Scott Smith
careers@launchleads.com
careers@launchleads.com
